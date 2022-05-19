Still experiencing severe internet issues. Well, at least you don’t get a bunch of e-mails per day ha! This is of course directly correlated with the “pox” piece I sent out yesterday.
First, new cases were announced today both in Italy and Portugal. In Portugal alone, the number of infected jumped from 9 to 14, more testing would lead to more positives, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.