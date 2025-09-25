Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
5d

I will try to write a short... emphasis on try, article on the AI breakthroughs in biology, because they are... almost daily now.

It is literally so much, and I don't want to make this an AI "blog" there are already too many.

Hopefully, I will finish my other article soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Moriarty and others
sadie's avatar
sadie
5d

My cousin died of Huntington's. Trapped in a body that won't obey, it's very common to also have little emotion/mental control although my cousin remained her happy cheerful self to the end. She loved life and did everything she could to extend it. This will be great news if her children also have it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture