Today’s short article is actually groundbreaking news. We already had positive signals on cutting-edge gene treatments last year, when Chinese researchers used gene therapy to significantly improve hereditary deafness in 5 of 6 children. Other gene therapy breakdowns occurred, but not as impactful... so far.

The breakthrough comes from UniQure, a gene therapy-focused biotech company, focusing on the research, development, and, of course, wide commercialization of gene therapies, often targeting rare or severe diseases. They focus on using Adeno-associated virus as a delivery vector. AAV can be considered an industry standard for gene delivery and gene therapy.



Their lead product is AMT-060, using the same vector, but targeting people suffering from Moderate to Severe Hemophilia B, and even after years, treatment has been well tolerated, with no serious adverse effects. They now likely have another leading product, with an absurd significance and global impact. AMT-130, here is how it works. UniQure Press Release can be found here.





Huntington’s Disease is cause by the repetition of a specific nucleotide sequence, CAG. If this specific sequence repeats multiple times, when a protein is produced, it will produce an excess of polyglutamine, which causes the protein to misfold and clump together. In the case of HD, the huntingtin (Htt) gene has these repeats, causing the production of the huntingtin rich in polyglutamine, leading to the aggregation of misfolded proteins, causing all symptoms.



Slides come from a now-defunct PDF from 2024 aimed at investors.

AMT-130 is a one-time, neurosurgically delivered gene-silencing therapy for HD. The drug uses an AAV5 vector to deliver a DNA cassette encoding an artificial microRNA (amiRNA) embedded in a miR-451 scaffold that targets HTT mRNA. The designed therapy lowers production of huntingtin protein (non-allele-selectively, so it lowers production of both normal htt and the bad one), reducing the production of toxic polyglutamine-rich fragments that drive neuronal dysfunction and degeneration.

The miR-451 scaffold was chosen because it produces the guide strand efficiently while minimizing off-target passenger-strand effects, a design intended to maximize on-target lowering and reduce collateral microRNA perturbation



This is the first time any therapy has effectively slowed HD in such a significant manner, achieving 75% reduction in symptoms over 3 years. From their press release.

Topline 36-month efficacy results for patients receiving high-dose AMT-130 are as follows (data cutoff as of June 30, 2025):

A statistically significant 75% slowing of disease progression as measured by cUHDRS (p=0.003), which met the primary endpoint of the study. Treated patients had a mean change in cUHDRS from baseline of -0.38 compared to a change of -1.52 for patients in the propensity score-matched external control.



A statistically significant 60% slowing of disease progression as measured by TFC (p=0.033), which met a key secondary endpoint of the study. Treated patients had a mean change in TFC from baseline of -0.36 compared to a change of -0.88 for patients in the propensity score-matched external control.



Favorable trends in other secondary endpoint measures of motor and cognitive function, including Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT), Stroop Word Reading Test (SWRT) and Total Motor Score (TMS).



An 88% slowing of disease progression as measured by SDMT (p=0.057), with a mean change in SDMT from baseline of -0.44 compared to a change of -3.73 for patients in the propensity score-matched external control.

A 113% slowing of disease progression as measured by SWRT (p=0.002 1 ), with a mean change in SWRT from baseline of 0.88 compared to a change of -6.98 for patients in the propensity score-matched external control.

A 59% slowing of disease progression as measured by TMS (p=0.174 1 ), with a mean change in TMS from baseline of 2.01 compared to a change of 4.88 for patients in the propensity score-matched external control.



A mean reduction from baseline in cerebrospinal neurofilament light protein (CSF NfL) of -8.2%. CSF NfL is a well-characterized, supportive biomarker of neurodegeneration. Elevation in CSF NfL has been shown to be strongly associated with greater clinical severity of Huntington’s disease.

A criticism of this trial is the use of external control. Here is a Berkley article on external control. You are basically using external data, and patients to compared to your treatment, which is not considered the best source of data, since it gives leeway for confounding, biases, and if bad faith enough (like Pfizer), manipulation of the data. But animal models have shown a similar effect.

Gene therapy has a bad rep, but I am excited because we are now starting to be able to tackle “uncurable” diseases, and I am certain Artificial Intelligence will play a substantial role in this regard, enabling the discovery, design, and production of treatments for outlying cases and rare diseases.



