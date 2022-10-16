Quite a few things to analyze today, first the bad news for some, given how extensive my Galectin substack is (there are over 45 papers in the draft alone), I am pushing it to the next few days, I want to do it properly. Second, I rather dislike uninformative posts, so often I rather not publish anything, rather than publish something ultra-short.
Here i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.