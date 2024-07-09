If you want to understand why this place is special to me, while being a very simple one, see down below, you can also compare how much things change (or not, which is another reason I love this place). The article talks about my own struggle with recovery while facing… medical ineptitude and the act of building resilience itself.



This time I planned for a shorter trip, and by coincidence, the stars aligned so I could meet my friends. It is incredibly rare for many of us to be able to meet together, rarer still that nobody decides to work, or pick someone’s brain. For the first time since 2020, I stuck to my decision of not working. Not caring whatever was going on in the world, on the internet.



Quite refreshing, incidentally also the first time in many, many years I slept so much. I like sharing my little outs and about, so here are some.



The first order of the (next) day was looking for the capybara, and there were so many of them this time, as usual to their nature, they just chill. No care in the world.

The trail’s entrance changed, but not much, but overgrowth can be seen which indicates… the rest of the trail may be a little weird.

Even more felled trees this time around, 9 months of heat left a lot of dryness all around

At the top of the hill, there were vestiges of a trail, only animals coming here I guess

Pine forests planted by the farmers to be sold as wood for pizza making, or be burnt to make charcoal, a common practice in the region

A few miles and many barbed wires after, a good view

Further beyond this point and another fence, I had the most pleasant of surprises. My mom’s favorite limes.

The next day we decided to just explore the region. The first video and the two pictures can give you an idea of how much I hike. I start in the forested region you can see at the end of the video, and end up in the clearings you can see in both pictures. Also quite a nice view of the whole region.

On the last day, I decided to use the “hard trail”, which nobody uses it, you can clearly see, that the extensive overgrowth has not been present here for merely a few months

The picture does not show it, but this is a very steep uphill, brutal



One of my friends gifted me something you will see below, so I attempted to use it to film a little bit of the trail, this is after clearing the worst parts of the overgrowth.



This was actually after the picture below, coming back with nature’s bounty. You can hear me groan and breathe heavily after a few miles of this. The reason I went down this untravelled path was because months ago I had found many lemons, and given the ones I found on Day 1 were plentiful but smaller, I hope I would find the same. I stand corrected.



Limes the size (and color) of oranges. Massive. Monster limes.



One of my friends got me a local brand Chest Rig, which has been years since I used one. Much better and easier time hiking, because my backpack alone weighs 4 pounds (heavy ballistic nylon). The more I hike, the less weight I want on me now, contrary to when I started when I carried pounds over pounds.

Hopefully, this makes someone smile. Normal “posting” resumes tomorrow or the day after.



As usual, I am very grateful for your support.



I think after achieving certain goals, I will start going around my state and hiking into other places, since now I am recovered enough, and strong enough too.