Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty
1d

The third article in the series will present you with extremely uncomfortable truths and by no mere chance it does prove a lot of what is proposed here (similar in fashion to what the second article did, I will republish it in a few days).

If you are asking where I have been, it is simple. I have a 102-year-old grandmother, and until recently she was quite independent, she needed minimal help just to walk and shower, all else, she would do it herself.

Sadly, in the past 6 weeks she has been getting extremely weak, to the point I am the only person able to help my mother care for her. Severe weakness means she is so heavy I am the only one able to help care for her. After much insistence and several visits to doctors, she was diagnosed with a nasty Klebsiella Pneumoniae infection. She is recovering now but she is in palliative care.

While I do think I have the moral obligation to write (work), I also have the same obligation to help my mother, otherwise, she wouldn't be able to handle it.

Research has continued since my last article, many written pages (paper), it is just the writing and publishing that took a hit. Some insights and new data came to light which will prove beneficial in the long run.

I appreciate the enormous patience and understanding of my readers. I am now in a position to resume work.

I would like the universe to give me some sort of break lmao. Hellish year.

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Dee Lau's avatar
Dee Lau
1d

Nice to hear from you again. Since 2004 I've been consuming numerous research papers and textbooks, and no non-fiction/fiction books. As I've only started writing for 3 months, when I re-read to check for errors etc, I sometimes wonder if there is more I could do to inject resonance into a narration. It's an artform to pick out the right word(s) to convey feelings, emotional context etc. I've resumed reading books again to beef up my vocabulary and writing cadence.

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