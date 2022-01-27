Like the new ways to fight war, this post is too a new way to convey information. Don’t worry, I won’t leave most of you in hanging.
The first piece is a must-read not for americans, but for anyone with an eye to the future (precisely next 3 to 5 years). The difference not only in maritime power, but logistical capabilities between the US and its advers…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.