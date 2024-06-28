How the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Affects the Menstrual Cycle
And a potential prion disease treatment =D
I only send sequential e-mails when it is significant or extremely important. To me, this one is. Even recently I wrote about further evidence for the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 binding to Estrogen Receptors and all the problems it can create, and added “There is an entire hormonal side to the virus and Spike under researcher and underappreciated”.
This still stands, and I intend to make this direct to the point, but now we have further evidence for more of the mRNA's uncharacteristic side effects. Also to be abundantly clear, menstrual irregularities also occur with the viral infection, another study here.
The direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccination on human ovarian granulosa cells explains menstrual irregularities
An important point the authors raise, one I was fully unaware is that a link between vaccination and menstrual irregularities goes back as far as 1913 in regards to the typhoid vaccine, later on, observed with the Hepatitis B vaccine, and more recently with the HPV vaccine.
They wondered if the changes in the menstrual cycle were derived from an immune response of the granulosa cells (GCs). These cells support oocytes and are important in the ovaries, producing hormones such as Estrogen and proteins that help maintain levels of hormones and inflammation, among many other important roles. They hypothesized that this response could lead to changes in levels of hormonal regulators, thus inducing irregularities.
First, they examined whether the Pfizer vaccine had a toxic effect on the cells, thus affecting their “vitality,” meaning their ability to stay alive and functional. The vaccine didn’t affect it, even at higher dosages or time of exposure.
Next, they analyzed changes, if any, in the level of transcripted genes associated with GC activity. This means determining if the cells were affected and produced proteins that impacted their function. Changes were time-dependent, with the expression differing at 24 hours compared to 48 hours.
An increase in Inhibin B at 48 hours was observed. Inhibins participate in hormonal balance and other processes. To verify if this change actually occurs in humans as a direct effect of vaccine exposure (rather than cells in a lab) the researchers tracked 5 vaccinated women and analyzed their blood before and one month after the third dose. All the women reported changes in their menstrual patterns, and the authors observed that all women tested had a change in their FSH/InhibinB ratio (2 to 3-fold change).
Below the author’s closing remarks followed by my own.
As the anti-COVID-19 vaccine is the first commercially available mRNA-based vaccine, and since there is no available vehicle to serve as “control”, we cannot discard the possibility that the changes we characterized in the hpGCs were induced by the vaccine envelope and not specifically by COVID-19 mRNA sequence. Today, when there are more mRNA-based vaccines in the pipeline44 this issue is highly relevant.
To summarize, this study reveals a unique, independent mechanism for vaccine related menstrual changes, concomitant with the vaccine-inflicted immune response. Our work suggests that at exposure, the COVID-19 vaccine can affect GCs directly, though not by reducing their viability. Exposure to the end-organ concentration of the vaccine exerted changes in the transcripts of two ovarian-regulatory key factors: a prominent upregulation of InhibinB and a downregulation of AMH. These changes can strongly affect FSH serum levels in vaccinated women; lead to disrupted follicular growth (i.e., too many follicles growth at the “wrong” time of the cycle) and activity (i.e., estrogen production); and ultimately affect the uterus cyclicity that is clinically displayed by changes in the menstrual bleeding pattern. Serum analysis of vaccinated women who reported menstrual changes, showed a transformed FSH/InhibinB level, supporting our results.
Well, now we have a potential two-hitter. If the LNP (vaccine envelope), but for the sake of argument let us assume it is. So you have the LNP+whatever nano molecules it picks up, including toxins affecting menstruation by disrupting the hormonal cycle, and you get the Spike also doing the same, by binding to Estrogen Receptors.
This still can’t explain why some women have persistent, long-term menstrual irregularities, which I have my own theories about, and none hinge on Spike Protein persistence, or even antigen persistence. It does however explain the short-term irregularity observed in many vaccinated women of varied age groups.
Why does this matter ? Because hormones are complicated, it is not just the “annoyance of changing the menstrual cycle”, upregulation of Inhibin B is a marker for many things. Dysfunction or abnormalities in these cells can lead to reproductive disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), premature ovarian failure, and infertility.
Worse yet, IL-8, and the fluctuation of these hormones can be an indication of Alzheimer’s disease, especially if the hormonal imbalance persists for long in regards to premature ovarian insufficiency. Inhibin B is also a known marker for cancer. Inhibin B levels are also altered in thyroid conditions, and this is the concern with hormones or anything that can directly affect and change hormone levels.
Unlike decades-old endocrinology belief, hormones are often systemic, they may be produced in localized organs and cells, but their effects are systemic. No, I do not expect this to be present, persistent, and abundant in every single vaccinated woman, but it explains and helps understand a lot of the oddities and disease acceleration witnessed in the injured.
For the record and future reference, I will repeat myself and say that there is an entire hormonal side to the virus and the vaccines that are severely underappreciated, and under-researched and it is very significant long-term.
In the last 48 hours, there were a bunch of groundbreaking papers on biotech being published, I plan to cover these soon enough, but to end this rather “bad vibes” short article, good vibes.
‘Epigenome editor’ silences gene that causes deadly brain disorders
Prion diseases are caused by misfolded proteins, but a new tool can stop them forming in mice.
A molecular-editing tool that’s small enough to be delivered to the brain shuts down the production of proteins that cause prion diseases, a rare but deadly group of neurodegenerative disorders.
The system — known as coupled histone tail for autoinhibition release of methyltransferase (CHARM) — changes the ‘epigenome’, a collection of chemical tags that are attached to DNA and which affect gene activity. In mice, CHARM silenced the gene that produces the disease-causing proteins in most neurons across the brain without altering the gene sequence.
This system is the first step towards developing a safe and effective ‘one and done’ treatment for reducing the levels of harmful proteins that cause prion disease, says Madelynn Whittaker, a bioengineer at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The findings were published today in Science1.
The researchers tweaked CHARM to recruit and activate components of DNA methyltransferases — molecules found inside cells that add methyl groups to DNA, which alters gene expression. This reduces the toxic effects associated with adding molecules that originate outside the cell, says Weissman. “The only thing we changed in the cell was its ability to express the prion protein,” he says.
When the researchers delivered CHARM to the brains of healthy mice, they found that it reduced PrP expression by more than 80% across the entire brain — much more than the minimum level required to produce a therapeutic effect. Weissman and his team also engineered CHARM to switch itself off after it had finished its gene-silencing work, which prevented it from making copies of itself that could lead to harmful off-target effects.
One of the researchers responsible for this finding, Sonia Vallabh saw her mom die from a prion disease and suffers from it herself. This is not just “good news”, this is fantastic news.
We are on the verge of some if not the most groundbreaking scientific findings that may define the next few decades.
If you support my work, thank you =D !
Things Hidden in Complexity is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's all about depopulation as usual:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
We won’t be able to find real solutions unless we identify “the powers that be” and their goals:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Is there any proof that they really want to murder all of us?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
1. Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
SSS = Satanic Secret Societies like freemasons, who in their documents worship Lucifer as their “Great Architect”.
Freemasonry is the church of Satan. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
1st Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of (the masonic) religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (of other religions, like they did with lockdowns); or abridging the freedom of speech (like the massive masonic censorship since 2020), or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble (lockdowns), and to petition the government for a redress of grievances (like the wrongful COVID response).”
----------------
2. MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with trillions of fake money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
The way out of this mess:
If you really understand what your enemies are doing, you'd prioritize other things essential for survival:
1. Issue asset-backed money: gold, silver, flour, gasoline, whatever tokenizable
2. Ban money not backed by assets
3. No legal tender: let markets decide
4. 100%-deposits-backed bank credit: so they don't create money out of thin air
5. Kill the Federal Reserve
Force all social networks and media to kill algorithmic moderation (shadow banning, etc.) and reinstate all closed accounts. Only messages selling things can be blocked IF it comes from outside one's network. Let people decide who's in their social network and that's it.
Replace the internet with a new peer to peer protocol, not government controlled, not centralized.
Get out of the UN organizations (including WHO), get out of the IMF, WorldBank, OAS, IADB, etc. All have been weaponized. Create alternative cooperative organizations.
------------------
3. The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Minimize the Federal Government. Repeal 16th amendment (income tax)
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy.
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells, and if the can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post that with all the references.
Chinese researchers were on the ball in 2021 talking about direct effects of Endotoxin on Human Granulosa cells in Ovaries
"Together, our results suggest that TLR4 activation may suppress CYP19A1 expression and E2 secretion via NF-κB signaling in human granulosa cells, with important implications for the regulation of ovarian pathophysiology.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2021.629554/full