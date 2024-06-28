I only send sequential e-mails when it is significant or extremely important. To me, this one is. Even recently I wrote about further evidence for the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 binding to Estrogen Receptors and all the problems it can create, and added “There is an entire hormonal side to the virus and Spike under researcher and underappreciated”.



This still stands, and I intend to make this direct to the point, but now we have further evidence for more of the mRNA's uncharacteristic side effects. Also to be abundantly clear, menstrual irregularities also occur with the viral infection, another study here.

An important point the authors raise, one I was fully unaware is that a link between vaccination and menstrual irregularities goes back as far as 1913 in regards to the typhoid vaccine, later on, observed with the Hepatitis B vaccine, and more recently with the HPV vaccine.

They wondered if the changes in the menstrual cycle were derived from an immune response of the granulosa cells (GCs). These cells support oocytes and are important in the ovaries, producing hormones such as Estrogen and proteins that help maintain levels of hormones and inflammation, among many other important roles. They hypothesized that this response could lead to changes in levels of hormonal regulators, thus inducing irregularities.

First, they examined whether the Pfizer vaccine had a toxic effect on the cells, thus affecting their “vitality,” meaning their ability to stay alive and functional. The vaccine didn’t affect it, even at higher dosages or time of exposure.

Next, they analyzed changes, if any, in the level of transcripted genes associated with GC activity. This means determining if the cells were affected and produced proteins that impacted their function. Changes were time-dependent, with the expression differing at 24 hours compared to 48 hours.

48 hours exposure results



An increase in Inhibin B at 48 hours was observed. Inhibins participate in hormonal balance and other processes. To verify if this change actually occurs in humans as a direct effect of vaccine exposure (rather than cells in a lab) the researchers tracked 5 vaccinated women and analyzed their blood before and one month after the third dose. All the women reported changes in their menstrual patterns, and the authors observed that all women tested had a change in their FSH/InhibinB ratio (2 to 3-fold change).

Below the author’s closing remarks followed by my own.

FSH/InhibinB ratio in 5 women vaccinated with the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and who reported subsequent changes in menstrual bleeding patterns.

As the anti-COVID-19 vaccine is the first commercially available mRNA-based vaccine, and since there is no available vehicle to serve as “control”, we cannot discard the possibility that the changes we characterized in the hpGCs were induced by the vaccine envelope and not specifically by COVID-19 mRNA sequence. Today, when there are more mRNA-based vaccines in the pipeline44 this issue is highly relevant. To summarize, this study reveals a unique, independent mechanism for vaccine related menstrual changes, concomitant with the vaccine-inflicted immune response. Our work suggests that at exposure, the COVID-19 vaccine can affect GCs directly, though not by reducing their viability. Exposure to the end-organ concentration of the vaccine exerted changes in the transcripts of two ovarian-regulatory key factors: a prominent upregulation of InhibinB and a downregulation of AMH. These changes can strongly affect FSH serum levels in vaccinated women; lead to disrupted follicular growth (i.e., too many follicles growth at the “wrong” time of the cycle) and activity (i.e., estrogen production); and ultimately affect the uterus cyclicity that is clinically displayed by changes in the menstrual bleeding pattern. Serum analysis of vaccinated women who reported menstrual changes, showed a transformed FSH/InhibinB level, supporting our results.

Well, now we have a potential two-hitter. If the LNP (vaccine envelope), but for the sake of argument let us assume it is. So you have the LNP+whatever nano molecules it picks up, including toxins affecting menstruation by disrupting the hormonal cycle, and you get the Spike also doing the same, by binding to Estrogen Receptors.

This still can’t explain why some women have persistent, long-term menstrual irregularities, which I have my own theories about, and none hinge on Spike Protein persistence, or even antigen persistence. It does however explain the short-term irregularity observed in many vaccinated women of varied age groups.

Why does this matter ? Because hormones are complicated, it is not just the “annoyance of changing the menstrual cycle”, upregulation of Inhibin B is a marker for many things. Dysfunction or abnormalities in these cells can lead to reproductive disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), premature ovarian failure, and infertility.



Worse yet, IL-8, and the fluctuation of these hormones can be an indication of Alzheimer’s disease, especially if the hormonal imbalance persists for long in regards to premature ovarian insufficiency. Inhibin B is also a known marker for cancer. Inhibin B levels are also altered in thyroid conditions, and this is the concern with hormones or anything that can directly affect and change hormone levels.



Unlike decades-old endocrinology belief, hormones are often systemic, they may be produced in localized organs and cells, but their effects are systemic. No, I do not expect this to be present, persistent, and abundant in every single vaccinated woman, but it explains and helps understand a lot of the oddities and disease acceleration witnessed in the injured.



For the record and future reference, I will repeat myself and say that there is an entire hormonal side to the virus and the vaccines that are severely underappreciated, and under-researched and it is very significant long-term.





In the last 48 hours, there were a bunch of groundbreaking papers on biotech being published, I plan to cover these soon enough, but to end this rather “bad vibes” short article, good vibes.

Prion diseases are caused by misfolded proteins, but a new tool can stop them forming in mice. A molecular-editing tool that’s small enough to be delivered to the brain shuts down the production of proteins that cause prion diseases, a rare but deadly group of neurodegenerative disorders. The system — known as coupled histone tail for autoinhibition release of methyltransferase (CHARM) — changes the ‘epigenome’, a collection of chemical tags that are attached to DNA and which affect gene activity. In mice, CHARM silenced the gene that produces the disease-causing proteins in most neurons across the brain without altering the gene sequence. This system is the first step towards developing a safe and effective ‘one and done’ treatment for reducing the levels of harmful proteins that cause prion disease, says Madelynn Whittaker, a bioengineer at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The findings were published today in Science1. The researchers tweaked CHARM to recruit and activate components of DNA methyltransferases — molecules found inside cells that add methyl groups to DNA, which alters gene expression. This reduces the toxic effects associated with adding molecules that originate outside the cell, says Weissman. “The only thing we changed in the cell was its ability to express the prion protein,” he says. When the researchers delivered CHARM to the brains of healthy mice, they found that it reduced PrP expression by more than 80% across the entire brain — much more than the minimum level required to produce a therapeutic effect. Weissman and his team also engineered CHARM to switch itself off after it had finished its gene-silencing work, which prevented it from making copies of itself that could lead to harmful off-target effects.



One of the researchers responsible for this finding, Sonia Vallabh saw her mom die from a prion disease and suffers from it herself. This is not just “good news”, this is fantastic news.



We are on the verge of some if not the most groundbreaking scientific findings that may define the next few decades.



