First and foremost. Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes, and for those who bought me a coffee as a gift, much appreciated.

As destiny would have it, and laugh at my face, during the early hours of December 10 night, a once-in-a-century wind storm hit my city and caused a city-wide blackout, and we lost power for almost 3 days. This was further made worse by multiple “brownouts” during the weekend.



I have a feeling this will be a global problem next year (power outages), but I digress.









As a matter of clarification and to explain why this matters. My goal since the start of the pandemic has remained the same, to help the largest number of people, as accurately as possible, using first-principle rules, with a special focus on outliers, as I have often been one myself. Given my background and general interests, I value data. A lot.

Understanding and dissecting something as complex as SARS-CoV-2 and especially Long Covid aids me in the pursuit of helping people, it also (at a personal level, not replicable to others) forecast/predict the effects of the virus in the general population, and this same principle applies to the mRNA vaccine and its injury (it is why it was easy for me to help many vaccinated people experiencing side-effects in 2021-2022). Regardless of what you blame as the cause for Long Covid, LC is often an uphill battle.

Even though Long Covid, or PASC, is an umbrella term, by no metric are numbers decreasing, and cases get significantly more complex in specific subtypes. On average, a Long Covid patient who doesn’t experience large symptom resolution or improvement after 4 months will see many specialists, and complex cases will see a dozen or more specialists. And if in this process they see no real improvement, they are referred to a specialized LC clinic.



Understanding the hidden dynamics enables these patients to save a lot of money, a lot of time, as in most parts of the world, seeing a specialist takes weeks, and perhaps consider addressing their symptoms on their own in the meantime. Globally, LC and Covid sequelae from vaccination and infection alike are burdening the global healthcare system and costing the economy billions (as I forecasted in early 2020).

Now to the matter at hand.

As I have previously outlined, all recent papers belong in a somewhat shared line of research, where the findings in one implicate or corroborate the findings of the other, allowing us to see the bigger picture. The importance of microthrombi, colloquially referred to as microclots, has been in the eyes of clinicians since the early days of the pandemic, falling into obscurity after.



It came back into the spotlight after independent teams found microclots that were resistant to being “dissolved” by the body's usual mechanisms and present in Long Covid patients months after the infection was cleared, they were also present and abundant in severe cases of the initial waves, and even more in cases that went septic. Microclots also act as traps for proteins, especially inflammatory proteins, and can cause low-grade persistent inflammation, which alters the entire environment, which is the focus here.



Microclots significance and impact go beyond the impact on Long Covid. As time went on, I covered and shared evidence of microstructural damage to different organs in “healthy” people.

Before doing what we do here in Things Hidden in Complexity, here is a brief explanation of what NETs are and how to tackle them.

I will add my own thoughts and observations after the paper.







This paper mostly follows up on vaccinated individuals in all groups. 45 of the 50 Long Covid patients were vaccinated, and the healthy controls come from 2 different regions, 24 French, 14 South African. which is good because you are covering a diverse set of people, different genetic polymorphisms thus account for distinct clotting factors, also account for distinct environments, making the findings a little more generalizable.



The authors go through extensive and precise methods to create new methods of testing the microclots as a means to validate that they are not cellular contaminants, and also classify them by size, <100μm² to >1600μm², with size bins established to characterize the distribution spectrum, enabling them to quantify the amount of microclots in LC and healthy people, and where the shift towards injury lies on.



In the end, they came up with a Machine Learning approach and AI assistance to both help diagnose and enhance the clarity and visual detail in microscopy images. New diagnostic methods that are easier to use are much needed. The microclots had distinct sizes based on their distribution.

<100μm²: Smallest detectable aggregates

100-400μm²: Peak abundance range showing highest discriminatory power

400-900μm²: Intermediate-sized complexes

900-1600μm²: Large microclots

1600μm²: Giant microclots

Their imaging analysis showed LC patients had 19.7 times more total microclots when compared to healthy individuals, meaning the total number of microclots alone works as a biomarker. All LC patients and almost all healthy ones had microclots sized at <100μm, meaning this is a normal level.



At 100-400μm² range, distinction between groups starts to form, as at this range they were more numerous in LC, likely pointing towards a tipping point in the formation of pathologically active larger microclots. Significant aggregation likely occurs between the range of 400 and 900, where the clot is large enough to cause microvascular damage, but small enough to evade normal clearance mechanisms.

68.4% of LC, and 13.1% of the healthy individuals had microclots at the larger sizes 900–1600 μm² range and > 1600 μm². In LC patients, the proportion of the larger microclots was much higher, present at 98% for the first and 1.4 times, 60% for the latter at 4.6 times. Long Covid patients had both a higher number and bigger microclots than healthy patients.







Given the highly significant role Neutrophil plays in infections, especially during acute and severe cases of SARS-CoV-2, and with evidence that they also play a role in the dysfunctional state in LC, the authors measure specific proteins involved in the formation of NETs, those being Myeloperoxidase (MPO), Neutrophil Elastase (NE), and bactericidal peptides, NETs are also made of DNA, thus measuring circulating cell-free DNA (cirDNA) is a good biomarker for NETosis intensity.

CirDNA experiences a 5.7 times increase, MPO 3.5, and NE arguably the most mechanistically impactful active protein, experiencing 14.9 times increase. NE is a protease, it degrades certain proteins, specifically extracellular matrix components, and inactivates anticoagulants. This creates a self-perpetuating feedback loop.

Vizualization of microclot aggregation: NETs act as “molecular glue” allowing smaller microclots to coalesce into larger, more pathological complexes

Where NE degrades NETs into fragments, which have DNA fragments in them, while at the same time soluble fibrinogen in the blood binds to the NETs, and this induces fibrinogen to misfold into an amylodogenic state. The incorporation of DNA and enzymes makes the clot resistant to fibrinolysis, which is the process of being dissolved by the body.

The microclots effectively block small capillaries (micro-thrombosis), causing low oxygen (hypoxia) and tissue stress (ischemia-reperfusion injury). This damage to the vessel walls (endothelialitis) signals the immune system to send more neutrophils. The new neutrophils release more NETs, which stabilize more microclots.



The authors also tested the exposure of purified fibrinogen to 50 ng/L of LPS and 100 ng/mL of Spike Protein, which are important. LPS is known to be an extremely potent activator of amyloid fibril aggregation, as it can be seen here, with a very small quantity being able to create large, structurally complex aggregates, acting as a catalyst.



The Spike Protein, on the other hand, is capable of doing so, but it needs orders of magnitude more, therefore, a higher concentration when acting by itself. The formation of microclots by the Spike Protein is likely secondary to its inflammatory chimeric nature, rather than the primary driver. Albeit, sadly for all of us, Spike binds to LPS, becoming a delivery mechanism of mass dysfunction. And in the author’s own words, two separate quotes.

This study shows a robust association between biomarkers indicative of thromboinflammatory activity and LC. Since our study revealed that NETs may be a component of circulating microclots, we speculate that higher NETs formation promotes the stabilization of microclots in the circulation, leading to deleterious effects which (in part) may contribute to the symptoms of LC. The discovery of these biomarker linkages not only presents a possible novel diagnostic methodology but also novel therapeutic targets, offering prospects for future markedly improved clinical management. Consequently, our findings present a significant advancement in the understanding of the interactions between NETs and microclots in Long COVID.

Existing evidence points to a central role played by NETs in immunothrombosis . Thus, activated platelets are an endogenous stimulus capable of inducing NETs. NETs interact physically with platelets, both through their binding with the P‐selectin glycoprotein ligand and through the binding of the high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) nuclear protein to the RAGE or TLR4 receptors . There is also other evidence of the mechanistic link between NETs and coagulation, such as the binding of: (i) the coagulation factor fibrinogen with DNA‐rich NETs; (ii), the coagulation factors prothrombin, FX and FVIIa with activated neutrophils during NETosis; and (iii), the anticoagulant activated protein C (APC) with activated neutrophils and DNA‐rich NETs.

Thoughts and observations

While I understand the researcher’s reasoning with their research, as it uncovers more than SARS-CoV-2 inducing pathogenic (damaging) microclots, it provides a somewhat universal mechanism explaining how microclots are formed, a potential makeup, and especially persistance, shared by other conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, and sepsis (this one more important and impactful of all in my opinion).

For a reader without a deeper understanding, a reader is bound to perpetuate their biases (one side blames all on the virus, the other all on the vaccine, and a few are more nuanced). It would be incredibly beneficial for discourse and research alike if they sequenced the microclots, as we would know precisely what they are made of and discern the sources of the Spike Protein.



While there are distinct pathways related to the mRNA vaccine and to the viral infection related to their sequelae, there is an increasing convergence of pathological pathways and disease acceleration shared by both, as it is highly probable that it is mediated entirely by the Spike Protein.



Regardless, the findings here are reproduced in all people, and as I wrote recently in my Immune Dysfunction article. Also the last article.

This creates a core feature and an old problem in regards to SARS-CoV-2, Spike exposure, and Long Covid. Damage to cells, tissue, or exposure to endotoxin, even at low levels, will make the body produce HMGB1, which amplifies all inflammatory signals here. In the gut, it will increase MLCK via RAGE, which further compromises bacterial translocation. HMGB1 can force systemic metabolic shift and induce the Warburg Effect, and Th17 are THE MOST sugar hungry immune cells in the body.



The sustained expression of S100A8 amplifies HMGB1 release on its own, as NETs formation will make the neutrophils release HMGB1, which increases production of S100A8, creating a self-sustaining feedback loop of inflammation. The chronic activation of these pathways and specific receptors, such as TLR4, RAGE creates a paradoxical state of tolerance while specific inflammatory signaling remains very active.







These are universal, first-principle pathways, shared biologically by everyone, and targeted by the viral infection. It is critical to understand the timeline of events and how microclotting and microvascular damage, as seen and observed in other articles, occur over time. Per the reference articles and years of evidence, one of the hallmarks of SARS-CoV-2 is lymphopenia, the significant and abundant death of your immune cells, which causes a significant shift in your immune system.

As a compensatory mechanism, your body will shift towards producing a lot more Neutrophils, and with the significant inflammation and release of both S100A8 and HMGB1 in the systems, and changes in coagulation by distinct immunological cascades, it creates a perfect environment for the formation of microclots that will cause structural damage to the microvasculature, perpetuating the cycle.



Gut dysbiosis, per the graph, will create another feedback loop and one that is significantly worse, because you shift from a paradoxical state of inflammation that perpetuates itself at low levels, to a systemic inflammatory response that will further shift the immune system into a suppressive environment (Endotoxic Tolerance).



NETs in the gut are known to promote gut barrier damage, which exacerbates endotoxin levels in the blood and systemic inflammation.

NETs are also known to affect Th17 differentiation (something that occurs years after the initial infection). NET-Th17-IL17A is a closed feedback loop for the formation of NETs on itself. Understanding exactly where a patient finds themselves enables you to actively and more efficiently target these pathways. This is especially a concern for vaccinated individuals, because they are “locked in” in this immune response. We (unvaccinated) are less restricted, but somewhat “locked in” into another.





My concern has remained the same since 2021. All the complexity observed here and in recent months on many articles is contributing to both disease acceleration, exploiting what is already there and turning into disease, and especially long-term dysfunction, creating crack upon crack, or as I describe to some, death by a thousand (molecular) cuts. I hope you have found this useful or informative.

