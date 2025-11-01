Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
6d

First, thank you to the people who donated and the recent paid subscribers. God willing I will soon have my PC situation figured out.

After that, I will be able to achieve higher productivity because my workflow can be resumed and enhanced.

Thus the question. There are a lot of papers to cover. Do you want a comprehensive layered analysis. Or single ones (often covering one single paper).

Readers choice here.

I hope you all have a great weekend.

NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
5d

Great article to read, especially at (checks notes) …4 a.m.

The brain fog, aging, poor sleep, inflammation and circulation are reparable, at least some damage is reversible.

Western “medicine” poisons. Other than going for repairs (stitches, broken bones). Any jabcine causes horrendous damage, sleep disturbances, inflammation, toxic overload, immune system compromise. Avoid tetanus, flu, etc. Avoid doctors, RNs, LNPs. Go light on alcohol, sugar and late night snacks.

Find good, organic farmers, get to know them, eat raw foods, raw milk and yogurt.

Get a sleep study. You may need years of good rest and a CPAP machine. Even mouth Tape and a chin strap can help.

Be sure to have a good bed that doesn’t hurt your back, Japanese few inches of padding on the floor, knees supported or slightly elevated may help. Shoulders must be flat on bed/ floor and only head and neck on pillow. You should be able to lift either corner of the pillow and clear your shoulders. Another pillow can go under the knees or between them.

I haven’t narrowed down which one, but reishi, ashwaganda, cordyceps + shiitake , rhodiola and lion’s mane have been GAME CHANGERS for getting back:

- daily clarity

- focus to study

- after lunch energy

- lack of headache in pm after intense work

Avoid MSM, too much screen time, cults, hunching over and engaging with toxic people.

Get your blood flow up, laugh, spend time with quality people, in prayer, meditation and reflection. Talk to God.

