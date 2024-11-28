While not a big enthusiast of sending sequential e-mails, in certain circumstances the necessity arises.



I want to wish every single one of my readers a Happy Thanksgiving. While I am Brazilian and we don’t celebrate the holiday, I spend a sizable portion of my life among Americans, my best friends and teammates were Americans, so I sometimes celebrated by proxy.



Hopefully, if you read this after, as you should be enjoying the holidays, and not spending too much time on the internet today, you had a great Thanksgiving day or dinner.



I am always thankful for the support of my readers, either by the occasional donations on Kofi, or the paid subscriptions here, it enabled me to do my interdisciplinary, independent research for a few years now, alongside helping my own mother, saving a family member’s life.



But this year I have more to be thankful for. The generosity of a couple of people and finding someone who became very special to me are the biggest ones. It gave me perspective in life and made me reevaluate some of my choices, it is the reason I decided to turn a new page and leave my old life behind.



Effectively saved my life twice, leaving the old life behind which was bound to cost my life at some point in the future, and further decided to give up on my Machine Learning rig and use an absurdly high number of peptide vials to move the needle and heal myself properly. Extensive damage from combat + 3 of the worst Covid strains for the sake of research and data weren’t my brightest moments.





Be sure to check on your friends, and loved ones and express gratitude to the people you are grateful for. Sometimes a short message, a word or two can make all the difference for someone.





In the next two days, it is vindication day for a few of my hypotheses, from conspiracy to effectively proving Sherlock Holmes was right.

"When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth"