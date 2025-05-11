I decided to avoid publishing anything, as there were so many cascading events and a deluge of information, because on Friday, I had a very delayed realization that today would be Mother’s Day.



As in recent years, I am here today to wish everyone, and especially moms, a Happy Mother’s Day.





I hope each one of my readers who still has their mom around is able to spend the day with their moms, and have an amazing day. I will not get tired of repeating myself on this occasion, as my mother sacrificed a lot to raise me, on top of already going through a difficult early life, from childhood to adulthood.



And I will always be grateful for the early supporters of Substack, as I state every December, because the entire first year the income from Substack (which is my job) went to treat my mom and significantly increase her quality of life, and now she is much better for it.



Value your mom, show some love while you can. Mothers are irreplaceable anywhere in nature, but for our species, they are indispensable.



May your day be blessed. I will leave you with a beautiful song to brighten this special day.





