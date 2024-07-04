Throughout my short but eventful life, I came to deeply appreciate one people in particular. Americans.



While every nation has good people, Americans often have a peculiar quality to themselves, they are among the most generous, good, and willing to impose hardship on themselves to help others.



I am indebted to Americans because, above all else, it was a small, courageous, willing to sacrifice themselves, group of Americans that saved my life years ago. Some of them I now call brothers, the closest and best friends a man could ask for. Others paid the ultimate price.



This is a quality particular to Americans. If you share even the slightest of circumstances, or sometimes not even those minuscule hard circumstances but appear to going through a rough time, they help. They don’t ask, they don’t expect anything in return, and they will metaphorically take the coats off their back and give it to you.



So in the spirit of Independence and Liberty, I wish every single one of my American followers and random readers who find this a Happy Independence Day. There are days in our world that change the path of history and have the potential to shape the coming century or two.







I wish everyone to have an amazing Fourth of July, and a amazing weekend. My American friends tell me I somewhat earned the right to celebrate the 4th, and I do, but only when they are around, which this ‘Merica Day, they are. Also as a trivia, one of the few days in an entire year I drink a beer or two.





Fun fact: Coming Tuesday, July 9 we celebrate Constitutionalist Revolution Day. In the context of the Fourth of July, standing against tyranny is in my blood.

God bless you all !





