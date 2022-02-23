I seldom do this, sending e-mails with little information. The last two weeks, there has been a lot of chat about Health Insurance companies and their number. Decent signal, but without some sort of hard proof, it is hard to make convincing arguments.
Also, since I don’t like flooding people e-mail inboxes, non-virus post coming tomorrow.
Well, a German …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.