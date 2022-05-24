Further antibody escape by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 from vaccine and BA.1 serum
And Pfizermectin.
This will be a fairly shorter one, linked to other pieces, I do have other pieces to send out, but I rather not flood the inboxes with e-mails, I already think I send too many e-mails (daily almost), alas the situation arises. This post will cover also another subject, but not extensively as I usually do, not for now at least.
For a better and deeper und…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.