After the first 2 years of the pandemic, I decided to look into other pathogens, as I expected, given what I knew at the time, many different infections would skyrocket given enough time. Among them, one that I found increasingly conflicting evidence was Influenza, especially regarding its vaccine.



Papers criticizing influenza vaccines were the forefathers of “scientific censorship” before the pandemic, given that the consensus among researchers is exactly the same as all others. It is both safe and very effective, but if you keep looking and sifting through the data, you get enough signals. Let us go directly to the point.

A total of 53402 employees in Ohio remained after excluding 1700 subjects (3.1%) for whom age or gender were missing. These employees formed the study cohort and a total of 43857 (82.1%) were vaccinated by the end of the study. The vaccine was the inactivated 3-valent influenza vaccine in 98.7% of those vaccinated. Altogether, 1079 employees (2.02%) acquired influenza during the 25 weeks of the study. Of these, 1066 (98.8%) were influenza A infections, the remaining being influenza B infections. A total of 2740 subjects (5.13%) were censored during the study period because of termination of employment before the end of the study. Influenza vaccine effectiveness Very few subjects developed influenza A in the first two months of the study and the daily number of infections began to increase steadily about 70 days after the study start date. The cumulative incidence of influenza did not appear to be significantly different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early on, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of infection increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than among the unvaccinated (Figure 1). The risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state on unadjusted Cox proportional hazards regression (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 - 1.51; P = 0.007). In a multivariable model which adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and primary employment location, the risk of influenza remained significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007). Point estimates and 95% confidence intervals for hazard ratios for acquisition of influenza, for the various variables in unadjusted and adjusted Cox proportional hazards regression models, are shown in Table 2. Based on the multivariable model, the influenza vaccine would have had an effectiveness of -26.9% (95% C.I., -51.0 to -6.6%).

This was a study done with over 20.000 people who primarily work at Cleveland Clinic, almost 22.000 in regional hospitals, and over 9.000 in ambulatory centers, with 1.635 in administrative centers. The vaccine was the inactivated 3-valent influenza vaccine in 98.7% of those vaccinated.



It is important and interesting to note that the Influenza vaccine was initially statistically “safe and effective” with few vaccinated workers developing the disease, which only increased two months after the study started. After statistical analysis, they found (per the highlighted section) a whopping negative 26.9% effectiveness.



Outside the fact that the statistical manipulation to “prove” Influenza vaccines work has been, almost to a T, the exact same approach they used for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, the problems here are two-fold. First, for reasons I have yet to discover or understand, antigens (small pieces of pathogens that activate the immune system) are persisting for longer than usual. Influenza antigens, on average, can already persist for months.

Fragment persistence is a double-edged sword, it can help the body “stay ready”, but they are inflammatory by nature, and our bodies are getting overburdened by so many fragments persisting for too long. SARS-CoV-2 unnaturally persists for 2 months too in healthy people, but this is finding itself in an upward trend in the past 12 months.



Influenza, similar to SARS-CoV-2 (article coming at some point in the near future, but this SARS is “target rich”), has many small parts that mimic our own proteins, called self-proteins here. Viruses exploit this reactivity to our self-proteins to evade the immune system, and incidentally, the small parts that are conserved because they suffer no immune pressure have a higher probability of creating a reaction (thus creating an autoimmune reaction).



Adding the variable that SARS-CoV-2 displaces Akkermansia Muciniphila for 5+ months, and suppresses T-Regulatory cells also for 5+ months, both trending to recovery at 1 year post-infection, but not at the same level as before. T-Reg keeps autoimmunity in check in a simplistic sense, and Akkermansia is one of the most important microbes in our gut, and above all else, it is the primary modulator of our immune responses to influenza.



With all the odds stacked as such, repeated influenza infections, with an improper, not as effective immune response, implying a broader response, with our T-Regulatory cells being depressed for a while, the odds of developing autoimmune conditions increase. Over time, the rates will certainly experience an observable and measurable increase.



Although there is a highly complex and layered, often cascading interplay between all this, the “basics” still apply, meaning supplementation to support T-Reg. Besides limiting inflammation to the best of your ability, that is the central theme this year, and of course, the cheapest intervention of all. Exercise, sun exposure, and proper sleep, I would personally add limiting exposure to LED lights.

Any natural compound, supplement that supports thymic (thymus) health

Melatonin

Resveratrol

Taurine

Quercetin and its stronger cousin Fisetin

Among others

Assurance of proper supplementation of B vitamins, especially Folate (B9) and B12



A short (2 to 3) supplementation of high-dose Zinc (if you haven’t been splurging during the pandemic and overdosing on it), Selenium, Copper, and 500-800 mg of Magnesium will help your body deal with the persistent fragments in a faster manner in case you had a question or wondered how to deal with it.



