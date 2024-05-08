Sometimes policy changes are so hilarious (to me) that I go with the flow. Make a short e-mail, to share the laughs. Today on short notice, is one of those days.



At the end of today’s afternoon, I saw the White House’s “update” on its Dual Use and Potential Pandemic Pathogen research. The policy is written in a purposefully convoluted way, confusing from head to toe as both a tool of obfuscation and a covert way to harden a thoughtful way to make sense of its choices. You can find both documents here, but the one you are interested in is the one titled “IMPLEMENTATION GUIDANCE for the United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential”



In simple terms, pathogens and toxins have now research categories, Category 1, and Category 2, 1 having more oversight leeway and lower biosafety risks than 2, which is dual use, Pandemic Potential research. Here are examples of Category 1 risks.





Here are the laughter-inducing sections.

As of May 2024, SARS-CoV-2 would not be considered a PPP because of the development of vaccines and other effective medial countermeasures, as well as the rise of population immunity.

Because A(H5) and A(H7) viruses do not transmit efficiently in humans, they are not considered PPPs in their wild-type state.

Based on historical experience with the nature and extent of spread and on the potential for improved control measures, the wild-type Ebola virus is not considered a PPP; however, significant modification to the virus, particularly enhancing transmissibility or disrupting the effectiveness of pre-existing immunity, may result in an Ebolavirus with enhanced pandemic potential, i.e., a PEPP.

We just went through the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (for some we are still in the pandemic). H5N1 has been a pandemic ravaging avians for the last 3 years…

“So… they spent the… last 3 years… complaining about about biosafety😂…

So we went… and we just😂… made all pandemic pathogens😂… gain of function permissible😂… so you can just do even more dangerous gain of function😂… on pathogens that caused a pandemic😂😂😂😂😂”





I literally spent 3 hours laughing at this document, so it is later than I intended. And you may ask, why today ? Why now ? Your skepticism is warranted.

The Committee looking into the Covid-19 origins for over 3 years has asked the State Department to unclassify recent, heavily redacted documents that heavily point towards the obvious. Wuhan laboratory leak, accidental or not (these are my words), and the CCP covering up and knowing all the risks beforehand and depressing the truth.



Forgive my expletives, but you can’t make this shit up. You may end up with a worse pandemic than the 2020 one by the decision to enable dangerous Gain of Function on some of the most dangerous pathogens in the guise “It just doesn’t infect humans that easily bro”, or in the case of SARS-type viruses “We have immunity now bro”.



I wrote about this before, but I want to remind you that a small circle of AI “doomers” (Effective Altruists) have heavily lobbied the Bide administration to regulate AI, and hyped up the fear so much, that there is already AI regulation on synthetic biology. So you can’t (theoretically) create a pandemic using AI, but in a lab ? Well, your imagination is the limit =D.



I appreciate your support. Now excuse me while I still laugh, into a deep slumber.