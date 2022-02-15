I seldom send short e-mails, or make short posts, but this one is rather important not to, I will just add concerning trends that fit with the theme. I recommend you to read this post.
Virus post coming later today, Reverse AIDS Part IV tomorrow.
Which is basically an argument for the weather shift we experienced, and will continue to.
If you follow m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.