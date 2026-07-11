Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
1d

I give up on trying to make Substack format my texts properly. Sorry.

I know some readers are going through some rough situations, so I hope most of you are well. I persevere.

Have a great weekend.

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Toolste's avatar
Toolste
7h

you do good work Sir

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