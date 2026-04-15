Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
12h

God willing, I am back at consistent publishing. Not being consistent bothers the hell out of me, that and the amount of bad news.

Most of the early conspiracy theories are now "proved" one way or the other, all that is left are the most recent ones..............................

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Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
10h

Quick edit: molluscum, not moccuscum.

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