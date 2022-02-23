Bio Briefing—SARS-CoV-2, senescence and mitochondrial dysfunction
You should supplement magnesium...
Non-virus post coming later today or tomorrow. So many things going around, so many variables to take into account.
This entire post is more about long covid, or sequelae from Covid Infection.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response
Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.