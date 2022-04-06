Beyond Mathematical Odds - The coming supply shock
How many shortages can we fit in a year ? Lets find out.
This post belongs to the Beyond Mathematical Odds series. Advise you to read this post, and this one, to have a better context on the whole thing, most of the forecasting inside old posts already came to be. The one below is the most recent one.
I want you to bear in mind that, all the ripple effects we have been living, observing, and analyzing for th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.