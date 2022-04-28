Beyond Mathematical Odds - Food, Grains, and the coming container tsunami
It is gonna be biblical
The theme for this entire piece is coming to terms with hard choices, and how some nations and politicians are, and some are not. And the massive supply shock the world is about to experience.
Sweden’s Biggest Solar Park Blocked on Risks to Food Supply
European Energy’s planned 168MW solar site thrown into doubt
Local county says farm land for food outweig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.