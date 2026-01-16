There is always a first for everything. Since the start of my Substack, I never had a guest article, so today, I will present you with the first guest article of my publication. I have cited the author before by another alias, in another publication, but this is Nathanael's Twitter profile.

There is a song many of us learn as children. It is simple. It is gentle. A guide for good behavior sung in Sunday school classrooms and living rooms. A warning wrapped in a melody. We learn it young, when the world is still easy to understand, when good and evil are as clear as light and shadow. The song lives in a comfortable place. A green valley of the mind where things make sense without effort.

We all know this valley.

It is the feeling of recognizing a friend in a crowd. The simple pleasure of a tune you can hum after hearing it once. The effortless way we see a face in the clouds or a figure in the grain of wood. Our brains are built for this. Evolution spent a long time on it. Millions of years of optimization, all aimed at one thing: processing the most important information with the least amount of energy.

This is not a metaphor.

In December, a team of researchers at the University of Toronto published a study in PNAS Nexus that measured the metabolic cost of looking at things. They showed thousands of images to both a computer model of the visual system and to human volunteers in an fMRI machine. What they found was simple and profound. The images people rated as most beautiful were the ones that cost the least energy to process. The brain, it turns out, has a preference for efficiency. It rewards us with pleasure when we see something that doesn’t make it work too hard.

The visual system alone accounts for forty-four percent of the brain’s energy expenditure. Looking at a blank wall is cheap but boring. Looking at something chaotic or unfamiliar is expensive and unpleasant. Beauty, the researchers concluded, is the sweet spot. It is the brain’s way of saying: this is good. This is easy. Stay here.

They called it an “energy-conserving heuristic.” A survival mechanism. A feature. But every feature is also a potential exploit.

There is a new kind of image circulating on the internet. You have probably seen one without knowing what you were looking at. At first glance, it appears to be a photograph. A city street at dusk. A group of people in dark coats walking somewhere important. A soldier on patrol in a dusty landscape. The scene is coherent. It settles easily in the mind. It lives in the green valley.

But if you squint, something else appears.

The arrangement of the coats and the shadows between them. The highlights on the soldier’s uniform and the texture of the wall behind him. They resolve, suddenly, into a second image. A hidden portrait. A political cartoon. A face you recognize from the news.

This technique is called Illusion Diffusion. It is made possible by a type of artificial intelligence called a diffusion model, guided by a control structure called ControlNet. The process is technical, but the principle is ancient. A secondary image is encoded into the luminance values of a primary scene. The surface image is processed cheaply, in the green valley of immediate recognition. The hidden image waits in a different place. It emerges only when you shift your mode of perception. When you blur your focus. When you step back.

The hidden image is a stowaway. It rides for free on the back of something beautiful.

Victor Klemperer was a professor of Romance languages in Dresden. He was Jewish. He survived the entire twelve years of the Third Reich because his wife was not. He kept a diary. In it, he recorded not the horrors of the camps—he did not see them—but something more subtle. He recorded the language.

He noticed that the Nazis rarely invented new words. Instead, they took old words and changed what they meant. They took words that lived in the green valley of common understanding and moved them, slowly, to a different place. The word “fanatical,” which had been negative, became a term of praise. The word “heroic” was detached from any specific act and attached instead to a feeling, a posture, a willingness to obey.

After the war, Klemperer published his observations in a book called LTI: Lingua Tertii Imperii—The Language of the Third Reich. His central argument was that the Nazis did not seize power through speeches alone. They seized it through the slow, patient poisoning of the language itself. Words, he wrote, can be like tiny doses of arsenic. They are swallowed unnoticed. They seem to have no effect. And then, one day, the toxic reaction sets in.

“It isn’t only Nazi actions that have to vanish,” he wrote, “but also the Nazi cast of mind, the typical Nazi way of thinking, and its breeding ground: the language of the Third Reich.”

The language was the breeding ground.

Two linguists named Edward Sapir and Benjamin Lee Whorf proposed a hypothesis. They suggested that the structure of a language shapes the way its speakers perceive the world. A strong version of this idea—called linguistic determinism—holds that language does not merely influence thought. It determines it. The words you have available to you define the thoughts you are capable of thinking.

This idea has been debated for nearly a century. The strong version is generally considered too extreme. But the weak version—that language influences perception in measurable ways—has been supported by a growing body of research. Studies have shown that speakers of different languages perceive color differently, remember events differently, and even experience time differently.

Language is not a neutral container for thought. It is a lens. And lenses can be ground to show you things that are not there.

In , a Japanese science fiction writer named Satoshi Itō, writing under the pen name Project Itoh, published a novel called Genocidal Organ. He was dying of cancer at the time. He would not live to see it adapted into a film.

The novel is set in a near-future world where a series of genocides have erupted across the developing world. An American special forces operative named Clavis Shepherd is sent to find the man responsible: a former linguistics professor named John Paul. What Shepherd

discovers is that John Paul has not organized these massacres through politics or weapons. He has done it through language.

John Paul has discovered what he calls a “grammar of genocide.” A specific sequence of words and linguistic structures that, when introduced into a population, systematically dismantles the capacity for reason and triggers mass violence. The novel suggests that this grammar exploits something innate in the human brain. A latent organ. A vulnerability that evolution left behind.

It is science fiction. But Itoh was careful to ground his premise in real linguistics. The novel explicitly references the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis. It asks a question that Klemperer would have recognized: What if language is not just a tool for communication, but a weapon? What if the right words, arranged in the right order, can reprogram a mind?

Let us return to the green valley.

We have established that the brain prefers stimuli that are easy to process. We have established that this preference can be exploited visually, by encoding hidden images into the luminance patterns of a scene. We have established that language, too, can be manipulated—that words can be moved from one place in the mind to another, slowly, over time, until they mean something different.

Now consider what happens when these techniques converge.

The Illusion Diffusion image is a proof of concept. It demonstrates that a secondary message can be smuggled past the brain’s initial filters by hiding it inside something beautiful. The hidden image is not processed consciously. It is absorbed. It rides the efficiency gradient down into the valley.

The memetic poison is a parallel concept in language. Our research has identified words and phrases that create what we call an “uncanny valley” in semantic space. These are typically evaluative or relational concepts—words like “love,” “evil,” “freedom”—that masquerade as simple objects. They are close enough to concrete nouns to be processed easily, but different enough to destabilize reasoning.

We found, for example, that the word “evil” has its semantic opposites—”beloved,” “gracious,” “adored”—as its nearest neighbors in vector space. This is the signature of a memetic poison. A forced binding of opposites into a single, unstable frame. The poison formula is simple: a relation pretending to be an object. A verb wearing a noun’s clothing.

Consider the phrase: “The love of money is the root of all evil.”

We process this as a simple statement. A proverb. An object of wisdom that lives in the green valley of cultural knowledge. But the poison is not in the object, “money.” It is in the relation, “love of.” The phrase weaponizes a complex relational concept by wrapping it in the structure of a concrete noun phrase. It slips past our filters because it feels solid. It feels true. It feels easy.

We are building a world where our eyes and ears are fed a continuous stream of algorithmically generated content. A world where it is cheaper to create a million images than to verify a single one. A world where the tools to encode hidden messages into beautiful surfaces are freely available, and the tools to detect them are not.

The path from here to John Paul’s grammar of genocide is not long. It is not even particularly difficult. It requires only the combination of techniques that already exist.

First, the visual exploit. Illusion Diffusion proves that hidden relational content can be encoded into images that the brain processes as simple, beautiful objects.

Second, the linguistic exploit. Memetic poison analysis shows that the same vulnerability exists in language. Evaluative concepts can be disguised as referential ones, bypassing critical filters.

Third, the scale. Generative AI makes it possible to produce this content at a volume that no human system of verification can match.

Fourth, the delivery. Social media ensures that the content reaches billions of people, optimized by algorithms that reward engagement—which is to say, optimized for the green valley.

This is the technical implementation of a genocidal grammar. It is a system for manufacturing psychosis at scale, delivered through the very channels our brains are optimized to accept without question.

You have now reached the end of this essay.

If you have read this far, you have walked through a trap. Not a harmful one. A demonstration. The structure of this piece was designed to move you through a series of metabolic shifts—from the easy, familiar opening, through increasingly complex and abstract territory, and back down to a concrete, urgent conclusion. The rhythm of the sentences changed. The density of the ideas changed. You were guided, gently, from the green valley to the indigo peaks and back again.

You may not have noticed. That was the point.

The techniques described in this essay are real. The research is real. The threat is real. But the purpose of demonstrating them here, on you, is not to exploit. It is to inoculate. You have now felt what it is like to be moved without knowing you are being moved. You have experienced the trap from the inside. And because you have experienced it, you may recognize it when you encounter it again.

This is the only defense we have. Not filters. Not algorithms. Not regulations. Awareness. The conscious recognition that the things we see and hear are not neutral. They are shaped. They are designed. They are, increasingly, designed by systems that do not have our interests at heart.

Be careful little eyes what you see. It is no longer a song about innocence. It is a technical manual for a new kind of war.

And now, perhaps, a field guide for surviving it.

