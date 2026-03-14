Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty
Mar 14

In case you are wondering, the peptide stack is:

Semax - 5 mg

Selank - 5 mg

Cerebrolysin - 50 mg

I have been extremely aggressive with the dosage (for my standard), thus it gave me a 24/7 headache. But I now feel closer to becoming myself again, it is clearly working as I intended.

I still have a lot of other stuff to fix, but my focus for these past couple of weeks has been the brain. Critical.

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Survivedwithcannabis
Mar 14

The retarded thing was attacking Iran. There is the wierd aggressive thing about America that everyone one is is tired of. Its looking like its going down by its own lack of intrgrity

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