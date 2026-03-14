The title is a play of words with another article of mine, At the Shores of Rubicon.



I mostly avoid the fog of war, commenting on ongoing conflicts and their cascading dynamics, and today is also the case. This is also a stream of consciousness article, I sat at my desk, and I am writing it as I go. As the saying that has become our living present goes, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” Another saying I am very fond of is:





Assumption is the mother of all failures.

Following the same pattern as in late months, while the Trump administration feigned talks with Iran’s government and its radical hardliners, days ago, both the US and Israel launched their biggest attack to date, which is called a “decapitation attack”, significantly large yet targeted attacks on both the Iranian military, miliary targets, critical infrastructure and Iranian State leadership, sucessfully taking out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. Dozens of top officials have been successfully eliminated.

The best way to look into Iran’s decision-making structure is… a hydra. Iran has built many of its military units as decentralized decision-making units, allowing them to act on their own without military or governmental oversight in specific circumstances. This allows a much faster response to an attack, and of course, this can lead to quicker escalation. Infamous “no off-ramp”.



Egregious policy errors and criticism of Intelligence and erroneous assessment are not the reason I am writing this (sorry, I can't be bothered with this lately, while the peptides are literally healing my brain, they give me a strong headache 24/7). The goal is to analyze the drastic cascade effects and a bit of what I have been known to do. Forecasting. A few older articles to refresh your memory and perhaps give you a different perspective.

Making any conflict existential to your adversary, without bearing overwhelming force, intricate and elegant planning, and near-perfect execution, is a nice recipe for chaos, and that is exactly what came to pass. A singularly important aspect was the lack of actual strategy, as the administration and its loud voices went from “this conflict will end shortly”, to “it will last days”, to “we can make it last weeks”, and now the Department of War says it can last forever.

For proper background information and contextualization, I would have to refer to a couple of dozen of my own long-form analytical pieces, but the conflict with Iran can’t and would never last weeks, as each attraction event, together with coincidences (be they actual accidents or sophisticated sabotage). When looking at the US military production internally, it somehow relies on literal single choke points, when one specific factory is the sole source of critical components to its entire defense effort.



Disruption occurred at some of its main ones, affecting the production of munitions, a short-lived disruption wouldn’t be a problem if Ukraine hadn’t consistently depleted all sorts of munitions. Then the administration took the Houthi’s bait, and for all intents and purposes, it suffered a loss and sold it as a win. There were more lessons overlooked or completely ignored in the Houthi’s conflict that will be paramount to understand current dynamics.

Here you have Gulf countries and the White House itself now stating they are running low on interceptors and have to choose what they shoot down, and that new stock is not coming as fast as needed.

Right now, social media is a polluted hellscape of AI slop and absurd noise, as if Nurgle, Warhammer 40k God of Pestilence, decided to shift its interest into producing digital plagues instead. In such AI slop and human-produced noise, a lot of arguments about munitions were made. In reality, the production rate here matters less rather than sourcing. Sourcing matters the most for national security.

Trump personally called the CEO’s of the biggest Defense companies to ask them to increase the production of munitions, but I guess age and stress get to us all, and he forgot that one of said CEO quite literally told him years ago his company can’t operate and produce anything without China. As ambivalent as it gets, this goes against the “rare earth independence” the current administration sought after, and started another one of its numerous failed trade wars.



China was able to strong-arm the United States into a good trade deal because of its rare earth monopoly, and now, with a depletion of all sorts of munitions, it will hold more power. But as briefly mentioned, the Houthis conflict held a lot of ignored lessons. What has been labelled as a backwater third-world terrorist group achieved a de facto disruption of the Red Sea trade for a long time, until a “deal” was made, and suddenly victory was announced.

One of the biggest dynamics, mostly ignored by many, was the fact that the Houthis developed a sudden, yet significantly striking capability, which can not be achieved by any other means than advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance). ISR is the ability to gather intelligence, information, data, and analyze it, often in real-time. IT is de facto what makes the US military, with a focus on its covert, clandestine, and Special Forces elements, so lethal. At the time, I stated China was likely providing the targeting information to the Houthis, later confirmed by different sources.





The significance here is tiered. After the massive joint attack in Iran, Iran vowed to retaliate, and it did… with precision. It methodically took out many of the American ISR capabilities in the entire Middle East region, causing a perceived (but not actual) blindness, but it did affect the readiness against incoming attacks. China has deployed both its cutting-edge spy ship and its Jilin satellite constellation in Iran. This serves multiple 6th-generation war objectives.



It forces the US to procure new radar systems, which take 3 to 5 years to produce and require a lot of rare earths (the US has laughable rare earth stocks). It is also forcing the US to take defense systems from allied countries from Asia to the region, but above all else, it gives them valuable data, tons of data. The capacity to not only strike back and take out multiple advanced radar systems would be bad enough as it is, but Iran did what the vast majority of both actual experts and chair-perts said was impossible. They executed exactly the “worst-case scenario” many assumed they weren’t capable of.



As a one-to-one, Iran systematically targeted the critical infrastructure of many of its neighboring countries in the region. It targeted oil refineries, oil depots, ports, and shortly after it announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. A big distinction must be made between this and the Red Sea disruption, as the Red Sea had an alternative route, which added 2 weeks to any trip, thus more expenses, especially fuel. There is no realistic alternative route here.





By March 4, around 10 oil tankers had already been hit after ignoring Iran’s warning that the Strait of Hormuz was closed

Today is Friday 13, March 2026, and the Strait remains “closed”, with only shadow fleet members and ships from countries that asked and got Iranian permission to pass through, crossing the Strait. Regardless, even if the strait is to be open tomorrow, the damage is already one. For a simple comparison, the Red Sea disruption caused sustained inflationary shocks around the world, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has so far had an impact 20 times bigger.



We are talking about an impact close to China’s COVID-0 or “4 weeks to slow the spread”. What made it an already drastic situation worse was the fact that Iran was able to attack and consistently hit critical infrastructure in the region, precisely targeting the most important private companies in its neighbors. It forced many of the world’s biggest producers of oil, and gas to declare force majeure, a contractual clause that excuses companies from fulfilling their contracts due to unforeseen events.

During the pandemic, the recovery shock and other disruptions, the impacts were usually systemic, meaning multiple nodes of the global industry were affected at once, leading to an outsized impact on many fields. Here, the problem is the concentration of what basically entails chemicals that our entire civilization relies on coming from, or relying heavily on the Strait for transit.



Sulfur is one of the most critical chemicals for human civilization. It is used to produce fertilizers, to produce sulfuric acid (essential for refining petroleum, wastewater treatment, and countless chemical manufacturing), rubber, pharmaceuticals, and a lot of other uses. Helium is “even worse”, it is critical to chip making, to the point that the mere threat of disruption has already sent warning into the industry for yet higher prices for computers, servers. Aluminum, one of the most critical materials for industry, has also been severely disrupted by this event.



Given that the world’s top LNG producer has halted production, it is already affecting fertilizer production in Europe. While far from a doom and gloom scenario of global famine, the situation is far from acceptable. Food production will be impacted at a global level, and while these systems have always worked with buffers to account for natural losses and unforeseen events, this will put further inflationary pressure on food, which has suffered from inflationary trends since 2020.



We will see a repeat of the last few years, when the lack of cheap fertilizer affects seasonal crops at a local (per nation) level, which causes severe domestic inflation and shortage, pushing the biggest exporters to enact export bans to stabilize their domestic markets. This became common practice just 3 years ago, and it reverberates globally. Third-world economies are usually net exporters both globally and to their neighboring countries, and any form of inflation or export ban causes a seismic impact.



The non-linear effects of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be felt for at least 18 months, and while certain industries learned a bit with the pandemic and the Ukrainian war, they still live in the yesteryear world, where stocks at hand are for 3 to 6 months. Enough to survive short-lived disruption, not to maintain proper function. And here lies another problem.



Industry is not like consumer-grade goods, where turning on and off has no consequences. Industries have shut down processes that can take as little as 2 weeks to 4 weeks, and they can’t start up again. This process of starting a completely shut-down industry from 0 into production can take as much as 4 weeks. And many critical oil-infrastructure industries, and many others, have shut down. I have yet to see one single analyst taking this into consideration.



There is no cheap credit in the market anymore, so now everyone will be faced with hard choices, industry, producers, farmers, you name it. As of right now, I don’t envision an apocalyptic scenario, but we have, as I stated many times we would, replicated 2020. Tweets courtesy of HeinrichPato from Twitter.





We have lived under a strained system that never recovered from the pandemic, it suffered severely from China’s Covid 0, and it kept getting fractured with each subsequent disruption, such as the Ukrainian war, the Red Sea disruption, plus strikes, natural disasters, failures at critical choke points. You should brace for impact, as I highly doubt this will be the last significant disruption with the last consequences we will see this year.



In case you are asking yourself about the reasons these events took place. Because the entire DoD and the military assumed Iran wouldn’t be able to strike back, strike back to this extent, that their drones wouldn’t be a problem, that they wouldn’t target their neighbors, and above all else, that they wouldn’t close the Strait, and if they did, the military would be able to open it as quickly. An assumption led to all this.





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