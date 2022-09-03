This is an obvious continuation and a little bit of elongation on the piece below. I was supposed to write another piece today, one in regards to how vaccinating too many times with mRNA backfires, further evidence of you can B cell your way out of this, but I had to help a family member with (serious) health stuff.
This however fits the major “spider w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.