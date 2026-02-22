As I work through my current research and specifically the next article, which is undoubtedly of great significance for the long-term immunological “consistency” of humans, per my last one, I found a rather interesting article, impactful, and it fits some of my interests and overall theme of specific research avenues I pursue.



As you, my readers, are aware, I have a huge interest in what we should call “extracellular structures” and their often hidden, non-canonical roles in human health and disease, misfolded proteins being at the center of this research effort. Over time, some of my observations and propositions were confirmed, “bad proteins” such as Amyloid Beta, p-Tau act as “anti-pathogens”, a last resort for the body to entrap and attempt to kill viruses, bacteria, and control severe localized inflammation, albeit at the cost of long-term low-grade inflammation.



As time went on, extracellular “traps” looked as different forms to compensate for immune failures. Living to fight another day, if you will. Another one of my interests is biofilms. Bacteria’s little covert houses, which allow them to persist and avoid your immune system, which are one of the biggest contributors to human disease in the oral, gut, and even heart systems. Delayed yet long-standing immunological shifts, neuroinflammation, and subsequent neurodegeneration, and even finding bacteria inside the plaques in arteries, which then contributes to damage and its subsequent burst.

What I had never had the viable time to research in the manner I do other things was kidney stones. So, before going further, a brief overview of them.

There are four main types of stones: calcium, uric acid, struvite, and cystine.

Calcium: Calcium kidney stones can be made of calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate. Calcium oxalate kidney stones are the most common type. They are usually caused by a combination of diet, genetic and medical factors. Eating too much sodium, added sugar and protein from meat, poultry and fish can cause calcium kidney stones. Not getting enough calcium can contribute to calcium oxalate kidney stones. Calcium phosphate stones are less common than other types. They can form when your urine is too alkaline (say: AL-kuh-line), which means your urine is not very acidic—more like plain water. Certain health problems or medicines can make this happen and raise your risk of getting these stones.



Uric acid: Another common type of kidney stone. Uric acid kidney stones are often caused by gout or eating too much animal protein from meat, poultry, fish or seafood. People with diabetes are more likely to get uric acid kidney stones.

Struvite: These stones are rare and are usually caused by urinary tract infections.

Cystine: These stones are rare and caused by a rare genetic disorder called cystinuria.



While there were several indications to otherwise, it was believed that bacteria only contributed to the creation of struvite kidney stones, as a byproduct of persistent, long-term upper urinary tract infections from bacteria leaking (those bacteria being Proteus mirabilis, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas), it does so by breaking down urea into ammonia, which is convertted to ammonium and raises the urine pH, thus “aiding” into the creation of these stones by complex biochemical changes.



All other stones were believed to be abiotic, meaning of no bacterial origin. So far.

Per the description above and the author’s own introduction, calcium oxalate (CaOx from here on) kidney stones comprise the vast majority of kidney stones. The consensus, backed by sufficient data over time, is that kidney stones are formed by genetic factors, metabolic dysfunction, and changes in fluid dynamics, and these stones are believed to be noninfectious, not associated with bacteria, “just” an agglomeration of molecular crystals that form the stones based on calcium and oxalate concentration and said biochemical changes.



Increasing evidence has shown that in some rare cases, CaOx stones have culturable bacteria in them, which is ascribed to any other reason, and odder still, during the process of breaking struvite kidney stones in even rarer cases, patients may experience cases of delayed sepsis or septic shock.

To understand the authors’ approach to testing, they used bacterial-origin stones, pure stones not from a body, and “abiotic” stones from patients, culture-negative. Normal electron microscopy requires most samples to be dehydrated and coated in substances such as gold, which destroys any biological tissue that is soft enough. This process can even dissolve biofilms, making them invisible to normal observational methods, thus the authors used a mixture of materials science with cutting-edge science to be able to test their hypothesis.



On the surface of the “non-infectious” CaOx stones from patients with negative clinical culture, they observed round and rod-shaped bacterial cells encased in thick, web-like extracellular polymeric substances (EPS), which are hallmarks of… biofilms (Fig 1 A to E), in the control (Fig 1F), they observed pure calcium oxalate stones, the surface was clean, showing only common crystal planes, no cellular or biofilm structure were present.



They used a unique approach to “paint” specific biofilm and bacterial components in the stones so they could observe if there were common structural components in them. They were able to observe lipids, polysaccharides, and DNA components both in the struvite (bacterial origin) stones and in the CaOx stones. It just doesn't look like biofilm, it has the chemical signature of biofilm.

The bacteria inside you



The presence of biofilms and bacteria on the surface of these stones could be attributed to contamination or anything else as a counterargument to the hypothesis proposed by the research team, so they went further and looked at the insides of the stones. So their next step was to observe the internal structure of the stones, using a cutting-edge approach that enables nanoscale precision and 3D-structure visualization and mapping (and cutting).

After cutting the kidney stones using the aforementioned nano-precise dismantling method (FIB-SEM), they could observe the internal structure of the stones, in which there were exceedingly small gaps (voids), and inside these nanoscale gaps, they observed the infamous web-like structure of a biofilm embedded together with the structure, and they also observed intact bacterial cells. The same morphologies observed on the stone’s exterior could be observed inside the stone, indicating that bacteria can exist inside kidney stones that test negative for bacteria.

The bacteria and their byproducts are not just adhering to the surfaces inside the stones, they are integral structural components of the CaOx stones. Seeing and being able to infer from the images is one step, but providing a solid visualization of the core components of the biofilms and bacteria helps understand the entire process and provides solid evidence to their hypothesis.



For this they used confocal microscopy, which uses lasers and optics to image specific fluorescently-labeled molecules, meaning using specific “paints” to make these molecules glow under the microscope. They polished the stones into thin wafers and applied 2 “glowing paints”.

The first one targets mannose, a sugar that is extremely common in bacterial biofilms, and when used into the thin wafers, they observed something distinct. The “paint” didn’t create a diffuse background glow, disseminated throughout the stone, but distinct structures the size of bacterial cells, clustered together in patterns identical to the biofilms seen before. As previously observed, the EPS was organized exactly as you see in living biofilms, organized around bacteria.





The second stain (paint) was targeting extracellular DNA (eDNA). Upon staining for eDNA, they uncovered the most startling find of this paper, the polished thin wafers had distinct, parallel striations running through the stone like tree rings, with distinct layers of minerals separated by “organic” layers of eDNA, with signs of mannose. And it wasn’t just a bit of eDNA, but significant concentrations acting as a structural scaffolding.

Even the crystal growth demonstrated this, as the calcium oxalate crystals growing immediately next to the bacterial layers were significantly smaller compared to crystal further away. In material science, a high density of small crystals indicates “rapid nucleation”. The stone forms faster because of the bacteria, thus having smaller crystals. The abiotic control stones showed no such staining, no EPS, no DNA, no bacteria.

C is the image you can observe the layering effect



The authors have an elegant proposal on how these events occur. Under normal biological circumstances, excessive calcium is harmful to any cell, both ours and bacteria, and the urinary tract has an abundance of calcium floating around, this makes the environment energetically expensive to survive in, quasi-toxic, demanding bacteria to pump calcium outside of its cell all the time.

Biofilm formation elevates the burden and energy expenditure. The dense web-like biofilm traps metabolic byproducts and limits nutrient exchange, and for a bacterium attempting to maintain calcium levels, its biofilm survival mode becomes metabolically expensive. Thus comes the proposition.



DNA is one of the highest negatively charged molecules in nature. In the urine, calcium is the most abundant positively charged molecule. A single lysed bacterium releases roughly 4 megabases of DNA, capable of sequestering approximately 3.6 million calcium ions through this physicochemical mechanism. The eDNA acts as a "calcium sponge," alleviating osmotic stress on surviving cells while inadvertently creating ideal nucleation templates for calcium oxalate crystallization, as the calcium-rich DNA sheath meets oxalate, triggering rapid crystallization.



If bacteria are so abundant and structurally integrated into kidney stones, why do normal clinical cultures fail to find them most of the time, after all, to culture something is to grow it. That is because normal methods are not capable of culturing them from stones, you need a specific, highly precise method to do so.



They came up with what they called “culturomics”, using a rich brain-heart infusion (BHI) media making it nutrient rich, both aerobic and anaerobic incubation (with and without oxygen) for long periods, and using RNA sequencing specific for bacteria (the omics part of the name). Of the 22 stones analyzed, 17 stones, or 77% had culturable bacteria of variable yield. The yield, or concentration of them, varied from as low as 10 to nearly 10⁷ colony-forming units per gram of stone.

There was a remarkable diversity of bacteria in these stones, with a third of them showing polymicrobial colonization, meaning multiple bacteria resided inside the one, and oddly enough, a fungi (Candida). Yet this still left 23% of stones with detectable biofilms but no cultivable bacteria.

The vast majority of environmental bacteria cannot be cultured by standard methods. They may exist in "viable but non-culturable" (VBNC) states, requiring specific growth factors absent from clinical media, or dependent on metabolic interactions with neighboring species that cannot be replicated in isolation.

The Six Paths

The implications of this paper alone are already stark to wrap your mind around. Kidneys stones are not just a byproduct of metabolic failure, biochemical changes inside the renal system, but they are similar to stromatolites, ancient rock structures built by Earth’s earliest life.



This also helps explain the recurrence of kidney stones. You break the stone, they release bacteria and its bypropduct, which then start to build stones again, and given the high recurrence rate of kidney stones, this demonstrates recurrence is a failure to address the lingering bacteria within, and not diet or metabolism.



This also explains delayed sepsis after breaking kidney stones, and the precise mechanism that can induce sepsis after kidney stone treatment, it helps explain the presence of white blood cells in urine when no infection in the urinary tract can be found (called sterile pyuria). But to me, it goes far beyond these highly significant non-linear effects.



There is not a single virus that does as much systemic damage to as many of the body’s biological system than SARS-CoV-2. By itself, SARS-CoV-2 burdens the kidney indirectly by changes in the vascular system, and directly, by inflammation, damage to the kidney cells and its microvascular system, but above these, the absurd immunological dysfunction present for months after a “mild infection”. Secondary bacterial infections are one of the most common long-term consequences of a Covid infection, and what happens when you are living under the loss of immune surveillance ?

The Spike Protein specifically is well-suited for becoming a multifunctional molecular tool. It can bind to Endotoxin, enhancing inflammation, inducing significant inflammatory changes and feedback loops, it causes changes in coagulation and ACE2 receptor (thus blood pressure and fluid dynamics), yet it is least recognized ability of interacting directly with biofilms.

This biofilm disruption can cause biofilm fragments containing bacteria, eDNA, EPS, and crystalline material from the web-like structure of the biofilm to be released, and these will act as “seeds” for new stone formation, accelerating formation. It can theoretically cause architectural changes to the biofilm properties, such as increasing porosity, allowing for more nucleation sites to be exposed, modifying EPS charge (altering calcium binding capacity), and inducing localized cell lysis, flooding the environment with eDNA in a sudden fashion.

I have mapped other pathways, but it would make this article overcomplicated, which would beat the purpose, as I aimed to inform how bacteria form kidney stones, and tangentially how Covid affects it. It helps explain why a minority of patients experience acute kidney stones after a Covid infection, but also the long-term renal complications and disease after moderate to severe infections.

Lasting fragments encased in uncommon, distinct biological materials will be a recurring theme this year when it comes to both common pathology and the hidden effects of SARS-CoV-2, so this article serves more than one purpose. If you have suffered from, are at risk of, or are merely concerned about developing kidney stones, your best strategy is the basics. Vitamin C is especially effective at addressing some of these, and so is Vitamin D with vitamin K2 , which naturally can shift calcium flow, aid in immunological surveillance, among a list of effects. Magnesium, selenium, and zinc too.

If you stayed with me as a paid subscriber during this period of silence, thank you very much. More about it in the comments.