Things Hidden in Complexity

No, I wasn't on vacation or going to places. For context, it takes a lot for me to complain about pain, or any symptom, to the point that if I tell my mother I am sick, she assumes I am 70% towards an early grave.

This month, it feels like evil was set loose upon the world, with the lives of people around me falling apart. I am proud of my work, research and grateful for the support, but a few things are more important than my work, thus my absence.

Severe sleep deprivation didn't help my symptoms. I am now back, and after some finnegling, I bought the peptides I need.

Expect consistency with my writing from now on. Also, while I aim for QUALITY over QUANTITY, I may shoot for quantity for the next few weeks while attempting the hardest to maintain much of the quality.

I hope life has been treating most of you, if not all, well =).

Well-come back.

The Phosphate stones are frequently Fluoride doped Hydroxapatite as determined by x-ray diffraction.

Add Aluminosilicates to the Kidney Stone types.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/zeolite-kidney-stones-from-supplements

