This is part of the small series of stating the obvious. This is by no measure a “dig” into the researchers doing the much-needed work to prove that a simplistic, natural approach will bear positive results. The last one was about Vitamin C, and Vitamin D.
Niacinamide enhances cathelicidin mediated SARS-CoV-2 membrane disruption
As the writing on the wal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.