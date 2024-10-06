Last weekend, I went for a very short hiking trip, to the same place. This time it had multiple purposes.



First, I have used this place as a “recovery measurement tool” since my very intimate dance with Death in 2019. I can easily gauge where my body finds itself given how familiar and how much I have hiked this place in the last many years. The second goal was reaching John’s and my favorite place and view, because the first time I saw it, I was half dead, it took me an inhuman amount of effort to reach this place, and John was with me, pushing me, and at some point carrying my heavy self.





I can now safely say a larger dosage of peptides, every day for just a few weeks made an incredible positive impact in my recovery. Not only the distance I went was the furthest since I discovered this place, my muscles had 0 pain, during but especially after. Before, I would experience muscle pain for days, and each year the number of days improved—no muscle fatigue. Heart rate gets high because it is an excruciating 700-yard very inclined closed trail — before, the heart rate would remain high for hours, this time, 30-40 minutes.



During the short trip to this place, which usually is around 2 hours, the entire road and region had some “fog” like atmosphere, and so did the destination. The white tone, the dim sun, all that is ashes from the massive forest fires their region and Brazil itself experienced recently. Thankfully, some massive windstorms came and cleaned it during the night, making it for the perfect hiking weather.



Pictures in the gallery, but especially videos below =).

The sunset at the end of the hike

A very small portion of the trail, I am the only person that goes up here now, this is water going downhill during storms and animals passing through. This land is used for eucalyptus to be sold for pizza shops, and other places that cook with wood/charcoal.



The view after going through some… fences…



A few hundred yards to the left and another fence…





I went further, saw some workers, and decided to cut it right there after a few hours of exploring. The inevitable next time I go there, I am going as far as my body allows me and exploring all the eyes I can in the 2 videos. I also find it ironic the “income disparity” is at play here.



The place I start hiking finds itself in a poorer rural county, what you see in the 2 videos above is already the limit to another county, higher income. What you see in the horizon, merely 20 miles away is, quite literally, the most expensive square foot in the entire country.



Why did I decide to share these ? Because I want. Because I have a closer relationship with many of my followers, I also like to show a small part of Brazil many don’t see. So you can go back to my articles and read through my progress. But especially, maybe it will help someone during the past few days, with some much bad going on around the world.



Life is what you make of it, including any circumstances you find yourself in. You gotta push through whatever it takes. Find like-minded people to talk to, it also helps. As much as I want to paint things in a rose tint, a bunch of the next articles are somewhat downers. The next article will be the Neuro Strike Part II, and boy oh boy, did a lot of new evidence get out in the past few weeks, plus doctors, neurologists researchers, and healthcare workers witnessing it first hand.



As an ending, months ago I bought a knife, cheap for our country, but extremely well made, the guy's shop was exactly where Brazil experienced one of its worst flooding disasters in a couple hundred years, after much delay and no complaints on my part. Need to get another one as a gift to a friend.





I am grateful for your continued support !