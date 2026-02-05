They say man plans, God laughs. I planned to publish another article today, yet more pressing matters arose.



A few years ago, by sheer accident, a black biolab was found in Ridley, California. A black lab means an unlicensed, unregistered, untrackable, thus outside ofthe purview of the State. After months of detailed, thorough investigation, a report was produced.





It wasn’t a fluke, and it wasn’t a harmless biolab, it contained an assortment of pathogens.





A quote from the referred article I will expand on.

The list of pathogens could be described as somewhat common from a mundane, narrowed perspective, but if you take into account a sizable portion of recent writing on SARS-CoV-2 subject you will instantly realize some of these are not like the others. All these pathogens have a complex interplay with SARS-CoV-2, and some will directly induce a transient state of immune suppression, making you more susceptible to a secondary infection and its dangerous complications.



While the list of pathogens isn’t necessarily a bioweapons research list, it is composed of multiple BSL-3-level pathogens (the only thing about that is level 4). Herpesvirus can be used to study latency and reactivation, as is tuberculosis and its immunomodulatory properties, along with mycoplasma and HIV these all can form lifelong reservoirs. P. Falciparum can be used to research microvascular obstruction.



The combination of these pathogens, with the setup found in the lab, allows for unconventional research, not strictly offensive, but it can lead to a lot of cutting-edge knowledge, given that you are not under any sort of oversight or regulation. And I warned, and many others sounded similar alarms, that more clandestine labs existed, it was a matter of time and occasion to find another.

This screenshot from video provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows law enforcement conducting a search at a house in Las Vegas on January 31, 2026.

A suspected biolaboratory found in a Las Vegas home and now under investigation by authorities is linked to the owner of an unauthorized California biolab who was arrested in 2023, officials said Monday. SWAT officers served a search warrant on Saturday after receiving a tip that a biolab was located at the house on the city’s east side, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officers took one person, the property manager of the residence, into custody but there was no immediate information about possible charges. Investigators “located evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators containing vials with unknown liquids,” the statement said. Authorities said there is no threat to the public. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the home is owned by a man who was arrested in 2023 on charges of not obtaining the proper permits to manufacture tests for COVID-19, pregnancy and HIV, and mislabeling some of the kits for a biolab in Reedley, California. The owner, Jia Bei Zhu, is scheduled to go on trial in that case in April.

Another source.

In an update on Monday, Feb. 2, police said they received information over a week ago that laboratory equipment and potentially hazardous materials may have been stored inside a residence in northeast Las Vegas. “As investigators looked deeper, they learned the property owner was connected to a 2023 illegal biological laboratory investigation in Reedley, California,” police said in a statement. “In that California case, investigators reportedly discovered materials possibly associated with infectious diseases, including hepatitis, COVID-19, HIV, malaria, and other potentially dangerous pathogens.” Though it was unknown at the time whether similar materials were present at the Las Vegas residence, police said they launched a joint investigation with the FBI, local fire departments, and other state agencies. Shortly before 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 31, police said a SWAT team served a search warrant at the residence and removed three people who were renting rooms inside the home but were not involved in the investigation. Investigators then searched a locked garage at the home they believed contained the potentially hazardous materials.

It is not just that another clandestine lab was found in another state that we are here, that alone would be enough, though. We are here because it belongs to the same owner as the California lab. Jia Bei Zhu is a highly connected individual, clearly now belongs, or actively running a large network of clandestine labs.



From the limited information given to the public and a superficial analysis, this lab looks more like a bio-warehouse than a full-on research laboratory, like the one in California. Regardless of the actual scope of this clandestine lab, it indicates the existence of a running network that researches in a decentralized manner.

The most glaring concern here is not that this exists, but that to this day, we (the public) are not aware of what type of research has been done in such a lab, the purpose, or the exact nature of the operation. Running operations like this is costly, in the house of millions of dollars, the genetically engineered mice found in the first lab alone were worth a significant amount of investment, they were not common mice.



And while I avoided the topic out of choice, as I saw more pressing matters needed my attention, there is a growing threat and rather disturbing trend of speedrunning the building and financing of AI-driven biolabs specifically for automating “bio defense”. Meaning using AI for literal gain-of-function research in the guise of proactive biodefense against pandemic and bioterrorism, a bane of AI safety folks, and an infinite money glitch.

So we now have a rather dubious feedback loop, as clandestine labs like this will inebitably feed the biodefense efforts, and push biodefense bills that severely restrict the public access to data, FOIA efforts, while aiding other efforts to avoid oversight in the guise of “national security”. Except for the clandestine labs, the rest is partially the reason we got a pandemic with a bioengineered pathogen, leaving an imprint on human immunology for decades.

As soon as a report from the new biolab is published, I will go through it and perhaps publish an updated article, if the information is relevant enough (special interest in the pathogens list).



Thank you for supporting my work, it helps me with my research !