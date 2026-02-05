Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
1d

“Authorities said there is no threat to the public.” Well, other than the fact that we keep stumbling on these unlicensed, unsupervised, well-funded, probably CCP-connected labs full of pathogens used in bioweapons research. . .

3 replies by Moriarty and others
sadie's avatar
sadie
1d

It's very odd that there isn't much reaction to this. All I can think is that the media is bought off because it sure seems that none of the things found should be in someone's garage. And there should be a huge outcry about tracking down all of them. At the very least, why wasn't the govt tracking this repeat offender??

Lake Mead is right there - it supplies water to LA, AZ, Mex. Plus they can get high winds. Great place for sabotage.

2 replies by Moriarty and others
8 more comments...

