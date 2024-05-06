Today is Monday, International Conspiracy Day… well, not really, and today isn’t a Conspiracy Monday or Sunday. Still, sometimes I like to indulge in some good old fun, or the slang of my people “shitposting” (deliberately provocative or off-topic stuff).



As I brought up in recent weeks, most of the big players in the Pharmaceutical industry, especially the ones involved in the pandemic responses were fully aware of the potential side effects their new (gene) products could cause, based on prior, current, and (probabilistic, future) analysis.



By scraping (data mining, using methods to “eat” all data in social media sites) and applying machine learning algorithms (the computer looks at the data, sees patterns, learns from it, and tells you “stuff”), and from there acquiring companies competing biotech companies that “fix” what your primary product may cause is an “easy guesswork”.

A few blasts from the past. The third image is the one that gives you context for the next one.



We also shall remember Albert Bourla’s April Fools joke, the most cruel joke in human history. Or AstraZeneca New Year’s joke.

In a recent interview, Bourla says his company saved the world, and in a Freudian slip “Cancer is the new covid, Covid is now behind us”. But good business doesn’t stop on treating a small percentage of cancer (small as the total number of its consumers is in the billions, and globally we barely have a few million cancers from the vaccines), but how do you deal with the nasty biochemical behavior of your targeted antigen of persisting in your consumers ?

You create anti-Spike monoclonal antibodies (now out of circulation, but they will come back), do you have a weak immune system, from either your lymphocytes dying or cancer treatment ? The FDA got your back with yet another monoclonal antibody called Pemgarda.

Before going any further, I spent moves analyzing the data, both from a data and from a biological perspective on Paxlovid, which to me was a DoA (Dead On Arrival) drug, which Pfizer pushed the ever-living hell of it, making millions of dollar in profit. This made the rounds on social media for weeks, but I couldn’t be bothered to send a meaningless e-mail just for this.

Data from Pfizer itself proved that Paxlovid is borderline useless in a recent study, which would be great if a study in mice did show how Paxlovid interfered with the immune response, leading to longer viral clearance time, and (in my analysis) affecting the formation of immunological memory and the culprit for the now very famous “rebound”. After making a bazillion dollars, Pfizer finally says the truth and “oopsie, sorry” now that demand for this useless drug cratered into oblivion.

And since we are talking about useless interventions using new technology, how about a good laugh on the back of Moderna’s most recent failure, a new HIV vaccine.

What astonishes me more than anything else is the fact that they still can’t see the problem with mRNA. It isn’t merely producing absurd quantities of pieces of nasty pathogens, that is already a problem, but using multiple doses, different pieces, no detailed analysis done, but the fact that for “whatever reason” the body does not see synthetic mRNA the same as organic mRNA, it will see it as “unnatural” which tilts the immune response before anything starts happening.



Skin reactions can be from either the components, or the protein, but it indicates pretty easily the immune response in this regimen is mostly a Th2 (allergic) one. And toxins also can induce these same reactions. Even at bench quality the product is still too inflammatory and perhaps toxic.

While I am pro-AI (open source, not crappy wrapping closed source), and believe a lot of fantastic good can and will come from biotech, what we are doing now, and since 2021 is experimental work, building the plane as we go. Well more likely building the motors, pressing the steel plates, and refining the fuel in mid-air, but I digress.

And if things were not bad enough, The Guardian reports that scientists created a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to protect against future coronaviruses.

Scientists have created a vaccine that has the potential to protect against a broad range of coronaviruses, including varieties that are not yet even known about. The experimental shot, which has been tested in mice, marks a change in strategy towards “proactive vaccinology”, where vaccines are designed and readied for manufacture before a potentially pandemic virus emerges. The vaccine is made by attaching harmless proteins from different coronaviruses to minuscule nanoparticles that are then injected to prime the body’s defences to fight the viruses should they ever invade. Because the vaccine trains the immune system to target proteins that are shared across many different types of coronavirus, the protection it induces is extremely broad, making it effective against known and unknown viruses in the same family. “We’ve shown that a relatively simple vaccine can still provide a scattershot response across a range of different viruses,” said Rory Hills, a graduate researcher at the University of Cambridge and first author of the report. “It takes us one step forward towards our goal of creating vaccines before a pandemic has even started.”

When you look at the scientific paper published by the team you are greeted with both cool advanced technology and one of the worst possible decisions one could make. They used pieces of RBDs from SARS-like coronaviruses “glued together” and used a new nanotech to create different nanoparticles. The problem is easy to spot.



Using the RBD of SARS-CoV-2 (which is chimeric in nature, a literal Frankenstein of pathogenic mimicry) induces immune tolerance, impaired neutralization, and quite literally impairs the function of CD8 T cells. There is a reason why pure RBD vaccines have been dead in the water since 2021. The concept and technology are great, if not for the targeted use.



On the other hand, let us see what our Chinese friends have been up to lately.

The hamsters infected with the constructed virus died within two to three days

The results could be a breakthrough in using animals to safely study Ebola

Chinese scientists have engineered a virus with parts of Ebola in a lab that killed a group of hamsters. A team of researchers at Hebei Medical University used a contagious disease of livestock and added a protein found in Ebola, which allows the virus to infect cells and spread throughout the human body. The group of hamsters that received the lethal injection 'developed severe systemic diseases similar to those observed in human Ebola patients,' including multi-organ failure,' the study shared. Ebola needs to be handled in Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) facilities which are special high security laboratories, while many are only BLS-2. To work around this in a lower security setting, scientists used a different virus called vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), which they engineered to carry part of the Ebola virus that's called glycoprotein (GP) that plays a crucial role in helping the virus enter and infect cells of its host.

The Monday projects of Western scientists are complaining about biosafety laws, gain of function, and other pointless debates. The Chinese scientist’s Monday project is to circumvent biowarfare laws, and biosafety laws, and effectively tell to your face they are doing gain of function on BSL-2 lab. I guess one could say the Chinese, like their bioweapons, are just built differently.





As I wrote recently, the definition of the rest of this decade will be “It is nothing personal, Jack. Its just good business”, and good business will intensify.

To end this on a more wholesome note, this cute video from the artist AbiToads on Instagram.



This one was mostly “for me”, I may write a short one about the war on coffee on Wednesday, but otherwise it is radio silence until The One Protein to Rule Them All. I want to make my usual style but also approachable to the majority of readers.





I am grateful for your support, here or whenever you buy me a coffee ! Thank You.