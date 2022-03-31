Given the response to my last post, I guess people do prefer more opinion. I will work on finding a balance between both. One opinion piece about education, and the elites, is a work in progress.
As a matter of irony, a couple of hours after finishing my last post, we already got something I mentioned on it. Every time China locks down its portuary reg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.