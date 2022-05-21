This is merely a continuation of the piece below, as I promised on Twitter this will be solely based on the writings and diaries of people who lived through the Year Without a Summer, in 1816. The intention of this one, among other things, is to trace parallels between last year’s volcanic activity, and our current erratic weather.
Of course, this didn’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.