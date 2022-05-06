I shared this on Twitter a few minutes ago, and I will share it here, in longer form. Ever since I started my Substack, I tried to shift it into becoming my job, all content is free, and those who wish to support do, help and knowledge should not be paywalled, I abhor this type of behavior.
Thankfully to the generosity of my paying subscribers, it kind…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.