I meant to write this article a few, many months ago, but more poignant topics arose as things stood. There is a maxim I work from when analyzing complex systems, and any chaotic landscape, especially in the geopolitical sphere, a maxim that enables you to better analyze the post-2019 world.





Coincidences are just complexities we don’t understand.





My work, especially the Beyond Mathematical Odds series, and most of my non-scientific analyses are all born from the perspective of “there are no coincidences”. We are not living through isolated events, but under an all-out, escalating hybrid war for the past 5 years. In fact, taking into account specific pivotal events, long-term strategic moves, and motivation, there is room to argue that China has been playing this game far longer than every single person and analyst realizes. After all, never interrupt your enemy when they are committing critical mistakes. Indeed, assumption is the mother of all failures.



A perfect example, recent and backed by sufficient data, would be China’s drastic Covid-Zero policy, the choice of a centralized government to enforce one of the most drastic, quick, efficient, and, at a national scale, long-term quarantines in modern history. Internally, and even externally, proposed by Chinese hawks, Covid Zero had drastic “negative” effects.

It would cost the Chinese economy greatly (true), it would collapse China (something you hear from Western pundits literally every other week), and other pitiful “forecasts”. Albeit it made the CCP very unpopular among its citizens, it cost Xi a lot of political power and goodwill with the public, in the end… You read a string of BMO articles throughout 2022 and early 2023, and you find yourself perplexed, or even “worse”, you read those articles and go look for updated data and information, and China is somehow dominating many industries since 2020.



Covid Zero can be described as a perfect approach to a planetary scale, short-term pain, long-term gains strategy. Or what I believe is the first successful large-scale event manipulation. The disruption this approach had in many industries, supply chains, and logistics around the planet can’t be overstated, and has never been thoroughly analyzed, besides my approach in dozens of articles. This falls in line with a term that has been gaining traction in recent years, which I will introduce later in this piece.

In a previous article, I introduced what I call the “Nova Swan”, a framework to better under catastrophic, cascading events in highly complex systems, integrating most fields of human activity as a means to map the series of cascades leading to systemic disruption.

The Nova Swan is not the war itself, but a theoretical perspective and, in a sense, a toolbox for understanding the mechanics and dynamics of such events. It provides the concepts and approaches on how to mentally or actually model a deniable trigger that can create a disproportionate, system-collapsing outcome by exploiting the inherent nonlinearities and interdependencies of our globalized world.



For the better part of the last 7 years, I have argued that we entered and are about to live in an ever-expanding Sixth Generation War era, and to understand my interpretation, we need to delve into some history, both personal and modern warfare. While I am not the creator of the term Cognitive Warfare, I am the man who both put the term, concept, broadstrokes of application, and drove NATO and “Western Allies” to adopt and invest at first millions, and later hundreds of millions into understanding the concept, and developing it.





Any form of military writing shares a specific part of its DNA with academia, science, and medicine, its love for jargonism, and either creating new jargon or modifying the meaning of already established jargon. Nowhere is this more evident than in the concept of generational warfare. From my perspective, 5th Gen Warfare is mostly a low-level“informational warfare”, a war using all means of manipulation to achieve short and long-term strategic goals, using non-kinetic means.

The baby steps of Cognitive Warfare are central to 5GW. 5GW could be seen as the primitive form of 6th gen warfare, iteration and building upon previous work is, after all, the pillar of mankind’s progress. What makes the distinction possible and tangible is the level of complexity and especially the scale by which you engage in such irregular forms of warfare.

The use of every possible means to achieve strategic goals, where chaos is the central theme, is a weapon to be used rather than a byproduct of mismanagement or leadership failure. In truth, for a well-designed Cognitive Operation, mismanagement and leadership failure are variables you account for, design processes to induce and welcome them. Darwinism meets genetic engineering, after all, survival is of the most adaptable, not the fittest, and CW is the most adaptable form of warfare.





6th Generation Warfare is an entirely different beast.

A convergence of non-kinetic and kinetic warfare, using sophisticated means of sabotage at every level of society, both physical and digital, verging on quasi-autonomous warfare. A true autonomous state will come when “tools” such as agentic language models and upcoming, more advanced AI, a myriad dual-use technologies, and nuanced and cascading biological warfare are achieved. Humans act as planners, and AI orchestrates every conceivable level of operations and actions at speeds and levels of complexity beyond what our cognition can perceive.

Effective engagement of 6th Gen War means there is no conclusive proof, no hard evidence, at most, you are left with circumstantial evidence, a lingering trace of adversarial efforts. This is what I jokingly consistently refer around as “coincidences”. An odd chemical spill in Kazakhstan, and suddenly, one of the world’s leading factories in producing a niche and globally critical chemical suffers drastic shortages. A factory explodes in the US, and the army finds itself in a drastic shortage of explosives and munitions.



The core tenet of this “evolved” form of warfare can be described and defined with a term that recently gained a lot of ground. Weaponized Complexity. An important distinction when we talk about similar topics is necessary here, as whenever similar topics come into the spotlight, there is a rush to refer to the 1987 rudimentary algorithm approach named “Self-Organized Criticality”, SOC for short.

SOC is a hypothesis and mathematical approach about how any system that is complex enough can naturally evolve towards a critical state where events follow power laws and cascades, thus the often used example of a grain of sand in a sandpile causing an avalanche. SOC emphasizes, heavily, spontaneous emergence. How cascade of events and collapse happen.

Weaponized Complexity is an active doctrine central to 6GW. WC has shared DNA with the Nova Swan, an actor (as someone executing actions) uses the deliberate engineering and manipulation of interconnected systems to achieve a higher order strategic goals, simultaneously achieving near-perfect, or perfect plausible deniability. It is akin to an art, the art of making a system buckle, collapse, and cascade under the weight of its apparent own internal failure. A string of bad luck. Or a series of unfortunate “coincidences”.

The hand of the adversary is never seen because it merely nudged the first domino in a sequence it had spent months, if not years, meticulously setting up. The target system self-destructs.



A perfect example of what I see was 6th gen warfare was the brilliantly executed upstream sabotage operations by Mossad, targeting the most common means of communication terrorists use in Lebanon. The Pagers attacks. Weaponization of supply chains is not a new strategy, but its execution is astoundingly difficult to execute at any sophisticated enough level.



The Pager’s operation was one of the most, known to the public, executed supply chain attacks in modern history, if not all history. This would be the kinetic, physical aspect of 6th gen warfare, but there is significant room to debate that this form of high-level sabotage is par for the course of highly competent, skilled Intelligence operations.



Making such an operation public is, in large part, a Cognitive Warfare/Operation by itself, as you undermine your adversary’s trust within its own system, supply chains, communications network, and cast a shadow much larger than yourself. A game of shadows is effectively the largest benefit of a successful 6GW operation, as you disrupt the adversary’s cognitive landscape as a direct byproduct, without intent, or better yet, effort. Double-edge and dual use take to the extreme.





Sixth Gen Warfare in practice





I will give you brief examples on how 6GW actively plays out, and as earlier proposed and described, it is almost impossible to identify what is an actual failure of the system, bad luck, poor maintenance, or eventualities, to sophisticated manipulation of complexity.

In late 2021, the Chinese government introduced dual control measures to limit fuel and energy intensity usage, affected by lockdowns, leading to the export control of many chemicals. It led to a supply crunch everywhere, but was first felt in South Korea. Geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and fluctuations in natural gas supply (all direct byproducts of the pandemic), and we still have a problem.



Causitic soda. 2025, European and North American unplanned outages and scheduled (forced by pandemic and lockdowns) maintenance shutdowns, we still have a shortage. It started with a slowdown in China’s construction market. China suffered a series of very specific industrial and disruptive accidents in 2024 in its chemical industry sector. Sometimes, entire chemical plants just spontaneously combust. Australia, which led to the collapse of the company that owned the factory.



By sheer… coincidence, or destiny’s humor, Hungary's largest, advanced, and strategically important refinery suffered a massive explosion hours ago, they refine Russian oil. And so did a Romanian refinery, also tied to refining Russian oil.



No better example for weaponized complexity and 6GW can be found than the years-long campaign by the Houthis in disrupting global logistics, a proxy army for Iran, in turn, Iran’s entire modern long-range weapons program coming from China. This sophisticated manipulation can be easily observed by China, providing targeting data to the Houthis using their advanced satellites.

China itself, being the drone capital of the world, will supply anyone with drones and necessary parts, this applies to Russia, Ukraine, and of course, the Houthis. The numerous fairly disruptive explosions in refineries, burst pipelines come into play. Death by a thousand sparse cuts is how you should look at it. The Houthi attacks rippled not just in maritime logistics, but it affected multiple industries in dozens of countries, making it nearly impossible for human minds to keep track of the impacts.

As aforementioned, if you go to the time-consuming task of revisiting my BMO series, and track the lasting impacts of much of the information and data covered, you will find lasting patterns and their cascade effects. BMO was a fun attempt to create a small, curated, labelled dataset so one could trace the parallels and understand my proposed frameworks. This gives you a simpler framework to both analyze and understand past and coming events, and many of my own articles.



The coming conflicts in the age of Artificial Intelligence will be significantly different from today’s conflicts. It will significantly outpace what any human mind can keep track of, overwhelming the population at every step. The lines between civilians and combatants will blur and disappear, and everyone becomes a potential asset to be actively employed. It will be a battle fought in the mind.

From here.

Commit resources to research, development and application(s) of AI-integrated Command and Control (C2) nodes—that is, systems that direct and coordinate military forces—capable of processing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) data, which includes real-time information collection and analysis for decision-making, at speeds faster than human operators.

Prioritize mission-specific research and application of neuroadaptive human-machine interfaces that extend warfighter cognition and executive function under varying information loads, operational tactics, and dynamic threat conditions.

Develop programs of cognitive readiness education and training that afford tools and techniques to employ both high- and low-tech means of defining, detecting, deterring, and defending against adversaries’ information operations.

Develop metamaterial-enabled stealth decoys that can be utilized in multi-domain operations with low-probability-of-interception.

Expand AI-guided maneuvering and shadow operations across land, air, maritime, cyber, and cognitive domains to enable preemptive positioning and operational advantage.

Establish sustained U.S. and allied cognitive influence through a deliberate and global presence that includes multinational policy to dominate narratives and assert strategic information dominance

Control of this battlespace demands cognitive dominance, which can be achieved by sustained commitment to (1) maintaining advantage in the pace, extent and operationalizability of scientific and technological research and development (R/D); and (2) surveilling peer-competitor and adversaries’ efforts in this domain, to assess both strengths, and to identify, analyze and exploit gaps in capability. We opine that these two foci are complementary, and require concomitant diligence, and dedicated support. Strategic success is forged not by singular moments, but by sustained superiority across cycles of disruption and adaptation.





The intent of this article is, as the title states, a small introduction, in a more essay-ish form, towards a highly complex topic, a distinct approach, and a first step, unlike the Nova Swan theory, which I basically “dumped” an entire multifold, complexly structured analytical (and actionable) framework. With this article and other recent ones, such as Cyberpunk 2077, I have started to introduce you to how AI is bridging as many gaps as we have, and how it will be used, and I have barely scratched the surface.

Recent articles are independent from each other, but are better understood if you take them as part of a larger concept. The article above, referring to shadow work and cognitive warfare, is somewhat central to this, ending with an interweaving of all aspects of 6th Gen Warfare. Central to it. The core of its DNA. Not us, not war, not AI can exist without it. Language. In truth…

Language as a weapon.



