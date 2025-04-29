Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

toolate
2d

create enough chaos and you might need extraordinary measures to kwell it. AMIRIGHT?

2 replies by Moriarty and others
Aliss Terpstra
2d

I wish it was still yesterday, before I read this bleak news. Hey, how about those Canadian Liberals, eh? Got an elected minority government, partnering with Bloc Quebecois to ensure smooth passage of the bill PM Carney is bound to pass to get CDBC and more Chinese-style authoritarian power to control social media, real estate values, public broadcasting, and dissenters like the truckers who made a convoy to Ottawa to protest the killer bioweapon mandates. I smell a mask mandate coming for a trumped-up (ha ha) reason. The NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resigned because the party lost its party status. Elizabeth May is the sole surviving lonesome Green MP, not one single fringe party member or Independent candidate got a seat, and the Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat to a Liberal but is vowing to stay on as Conservative leader. Oh well, it doesn't really matter. All we have is (mostly foreign-owned) water, timber, uranium, a bit of rare metals mining, wheat, canola, some potash, vacation properties owned by rich Americans, and no way to defend any of it.

4 more comments...

