Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
3h

A happy new year to you as well! May you continue to overload and stretch my brain lol. Stay well friend.🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Moriarty
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Moriarty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture