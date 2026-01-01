First and foremost, I wish every single one of my readers:



A Happy New Year

May your 2026 be a year of positive change in your life, habits, and may it bring you clarity, perspective, experience, and growth at any level. A blessed year for all.





As I maintain a closer relationship with my readers, some may be asking where the Christmas e-mail is. Did you (the reader) miss it ? No, you didn’t miss it. I promised myself that if I missed Hanukkah this year, I wouldn’t send a Christmas e-mail.



And my pre-Christmas e-mail took a turn, grew in scope, I decided to make more connections to highly significant points. And with such decisions came the choice not to publish anything else this year and give your brains a break. Even if my readers absorb a third of my articles, it can become mentally burdensome when you start to get the bird’s-eye perspective, and your brain subconsciously sees the signs, your brain is, after all, a highly efficient, highly sophisticated pattern-matching (biological) machine.

I have the inclination that this year may have presented both a lot of hurdles, but also personal growth and learning to many of you, and I hope I was a small part of the learning part. Throughout the years, I have said a few times that New Year’s is the best time to start new habits, and something that can help you with creating new habits and achieving goals is by writing them down on paper.



As you can tell by how many of my articles end with the image of random leatherbound notebooks, I am a big fan of taking notes and writing on pen and paper. It has unique effects on your brain, not just learning. Writing some of your goals will make your brain unconsciously focus on them and subconsciously strive to achieve them, especially if you are a goal-oriented person.

I decided to start writing on whatever I feel like it in 2026, my focus on Things Hidden will remain uncovering and understanding the complexity of health, especially the drastic effects we go through as our immunology has changed drastically in the last few years, and will continue to change. All other writing in any subject will be done in The Fourth Option. This includes shorter e-mails sometimes, something I am not fond of (I like giving a barrage of information so thick you need days to process).

My personal message to myself, as a constant reminder, can be found in the clip below. Defying fate.

If you are curious where this comes from, it is from the Chinese animation To Be Hero X, one of the best animations this year, which did something I had always dreamed of since I was a kid. Mixing extremely colorful and distinct animation styles in one of the most breathtaking forms possible.





Thanks to anyone who bought me a coffee this year by using my Kofi page, for anyone who remained or decided to become a paid subscriber, and a special thanks to those who helped me buy my computer at the cusp of time. Not paywalling content is my way of giving back, so consider becoming a paid subscriber or using the Kofi link at your discretion.

Becoming a free subscriber is also very helpful =). See you all soon.











