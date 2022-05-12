Things hidden in Complexity

Glycaemic control is associated SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated with type 2 diabetes

Anyone who reads my posts about this virus, or health in general, is aware of my continuous mentioning of excessive carbohydrate consumption, and for quite some time many argued the impact of glycemic control on the immune response of the vaccine. It has been known for years that poor glycemic control (pre, and diabetes itself, insulin resistance, meta…