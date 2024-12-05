Sometimes I write short articles to indulge myself, paralleled by an effort that goes back a few years now to keep track of specific trends, after all, I am one to look for those hidden, often unseen signals around and forecast (I personally hate the word “predict”) events, trends. This piece of news was sent to me by one of my favorite persons =).



A few weeks ago, an unknown disease began spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in the span of 2 weeks it killed over 143, it has remained localized into a rural region in southwest Congo.

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec 3 (Reuters) - An unknown disease killed 143 people in Democratic Republic of the Congo's southwestern province in November, local authorities told Reuters. Infected people had flu-like symptoms, including high fever and severe headaches, Remy Saki, deputy governor of Kwango province, and Apollinaire Yumba, provincial minister of health, said on Monday. A medical team has been sent to the Panzi health zone to collect samples and carry out an analysis in order to identify the disease. The situation is extremely worrying as the number of infected people continues to rise, civil society leader Cephorien Manzanza told Reuters. "Panzi is a rural health zone, so there is a problem with the supply of medicines," Manzanza said. Sick people die in their own homes for lack of treatment, Saki and Yumba said. A local epidemiologist said women and children were the most seriously affected by the disease. A WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday the UN health agency had been alerted to the presence of the disease last week, and it was working alongside Congo's public health ministry to make further investigations.

The current list of symptoms includes Fever, Headache, Nasal discharge, cough, Difficulty breathing, and Anemia. The Ministry of Health in the DRC had a live stream discussing the mysterious disease (in French, big sad), and it mentioned many died of respiratory distress.

Congo has been a massive problem with many diseases, It has faced large outbreak clusters of MonkeyPox, and the nutritional status of its population is on the poor end of the spectrum which will inevitably affect these. The anemia aspect means whatever is attacking the body attacks Red Blood cells, or causes them to die, and may affect erythropoiesis (the process of the body creating new red blood cells, in the bone marrow).

The world has been plagued (heh) in the past few years with “unknown” disease outbreaks or the discovery of novel viruses.

An often ignored trend in the past 5 years has been the oddly resurgence of forgotten diseases, such as Legionella, a form of (nasty) bacterial pneumonia, so rare that current doctors forgot how to diagnose by symptoms alone, and need sequencing and tests… we are getting very reliant on tech and less on innate talent and instinct, but I digress.



Last minute addendum. Ohio hospital says a patient who recently flew from Tanzania has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms. As stated by my friend

“Oh look, another commonwealth country with no bioweapon development agreement as ground zero”.

I will keep a close eye on and publish even a very short article on whatever the disease is, but it fits the overall theme of odd disease outbreaks, severe epidemics that are about to get worse, and the next couple of articles and a video. First, we have a very interesting snippet from an interview with Peter Hotez.

List of diseases “coming down the pike” coming January 21st.

Bird flu

New coronavirus SARS

Mosquito-transmitted viruses

Dengue

Zika

Oropouche virus

Yellow fever

Whooping cough

Measles Polio



As many of you are aware, I have stated multiple times, 2025 would have a pandemic or an assortment of epidemics, so it is interesting to hear an “Elite aligned” scientist openly stating that, which clearly can be read to ways. It is especially poignant because as I have stated for the past 2+ years, the WHO Treaty will pass, it will bypass Constitutions, policy, and populations opposition and be adopted in most of the planet.

Countries trying to negotiate a global agreement on handling future pandemics began an extra week of talks Monday, with the WHO chief insisting the end was in sight. The talks at the World Health Organization's headquarters in Geneva opened three years on from the decision to draft a new accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, taken in the heat of the Covid-19 crisis. "You should be proud of what you have achieved in the past three years and you should also be confident that the end is in sight. It's closer than you think," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told negotiators for the UN health agency's 194 member states.

Very opportune timing if you ask me. And our friends in China have sent a message.

China’s top infectious disease expert says a strain of avian influenza virus is adapting and could make the leap from birds to mammals

New evidence has emerged from research in China that the world could be on the brink of another pandemic as cases of bird flu surface across some regions in poultry, cattle and humans. Avian influenza A viruses are divided into subtypes based on a combination of two proteins found on their surfaces – hemagglutinin and neuraminidase – referred to as HxNy. Only two subtypes of avian influenza A – H1N1 and H3N2 – are known to circulate between humans, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.



The paper in question cited in the article, and in summary, it is simple and straight.

“Although population immunity against circulating H2Ny AIVs is absent, and the WT H2N2 LPAIV has demonstrated its ability to infect and replicate in various mammalian hosts, it has low pathogenicity and a lack of transmissibility among mammals. This suggests that the risk of circulating H2N2 LPAIVs to cause epidemics or pandemics should be low”



The point of the paper and the “warning” by the researchers is that it takes this specific strain very few mutations to adapt to mammals, and once adapted it can cause a pandemic, and its pathogenicity increases. But in case you missed, it doesn’t take much now to tweak things. In fact, the PLA discovered over 100.000 viruses using AI-based metagenomic mining (and the hardware used is absurdly hilarious).



Interesting times ahead from all sides. I don’t think I will be able to abide by my Good Vibes December rule this year. And since I referred to AI, a very pertinent video to our future… I may write an entire article inspired by this alone.



I am grateful for your support because it enables my independent, partially schizophrenic research.