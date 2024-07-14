This goes in The Fourth Option section because it does not pertain to the topics there.



This is an impromptu article, written as a stream of consciousness, it will be very short, with more questions than answers.



Unless you are fully disconnected from the internet, in the middle of nowhere hiking and chilling, or living under a rock, you most likely know by now that Trump just suffered an assassination attempt. The assailant was promptly dispatched from this place of existence, but not fast enough and one person was instantly killed (hit in the head), and another 2 people were critically injured.

Trump’s head was missed by a literal inch, and he was hit in the upper ear, photo and his own description of the event below.



One of the best videos of this disastrous security fuck up.



Trump knew this was it, the moment he fell to the ground his showman brain, with his recently acquired statesman knowledge knew. As Bolsonaro did when he was stabbed in 2018, winning an election shortly after, Trump knew this would be a historical, era-defining moment. You can hear Trump saying “Wait wait wait” in the video below.





This moment will go down in history books as the moment American politics shift, there is now a sizable chance Trump wins the 2024 election. But I am not one to look at what the magicians are doing, but at the hands and what is going backstage. No, I am not implying this was staged, this event was 100% real, but the PR gains will of course be strategized and well thought out (and well-earned).



On a personal note, I hope Trump does good for the families of the people severely injured especially the one person who died.

The point here is one of my favorite speeches. Chaos is a ladder… per my conversation during the last few weeks with Cathelicidin on Twitter, this would be a perfect opportunity for sewing chaos, and putting the arrangements of the last few months into effect for the next pandemic. The chaos this event will set forth will be, without exaggeration or intent, untold, given the hyper-polarized state of the world, it is perfect for geopolitical shifts.

As a matter of fact, Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot merely a few months ago, Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi died in a (very suspicious) helicopter crash, and a few others that don’t come to mind.





Yet, to me, this is merely “intra-elite competition”, American elites competing among themselves with opposing goals and beliefs (this is a concept that is explained to great lengths in the works of Peter Turchin), but this mostly serves American elites, and perhaps Western allies of said elites.



The power structure of the West still has the disaster unfolding in Ukraine to deal with, and now they will truly get desperate because Trump has been vocal about ending the conflict on the first day at the office, and European elites and a sizable portion of the Western elites, and we are merely in July. If an assassination attempt is what happened in July, this year’s October Surprise must top that.

I will also openly say that I am saddened by the untimely death of President Joe Biden. Yes, I think some are desperate enough to put the old man to the pasture as a means to bring balance to a clear substantial advantage now holden by Trump.



This year’s October Surprise must be monumental, colossal, it has to be historical. World changing. And rumors and all indications and analyses point towards a nuclear event in Europe. It is most likely a dirty bomb in Central Europe, thus a vehemently authoritarian, continental government can be easily put into place. Desperate people tend to do desperate things.





Whatever comes next will have to be of a singular significance yet… my mind and eyes lie elsewhere. I still need time to research, verify, and write, but I now firmly believe there are forces aiming at crippling modern life itself. A conspiracy larger than life, precisely targeting the most critical industrial chemicals, necessary for modern life. I know how it sounds, but it will make sense when I publish it, which it will take time. Someone or some group is playing a very large, and very long game.



The die is cast, as the saying goes. Also, fun fact, July 12 or 13 is the supposed day Julius Cesar was born.



Thank you for your continued support !